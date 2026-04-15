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Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

After trading blowout victories in the first two games, the Phillies and Cubs prepare for more fireworks in the rubber match on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch…

Laura Bernheim
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

After trading blowout victories in the first two games, the Phillies and Cubs prepare for more fireworks in the rubber match on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST, with coverage on ESPN Unlimited and MLB.TV.

Philadelphia (8-9) looks to bounce back after the pitching staff unraveled in the 10-4 loss on Tuesday night. Despite an early three-run lead thanks to Edmundo Sosa's home run that landed on Ashburn Alley, the Chicago attack tied the game in the fifth inning and poured on seven more runs. J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup, going 2-for-4 and beating out an infield single.

The Phillies turn to Jesus Luzardo (1-2, 6.23 ERA), who has been inconsistent through his first three starts. The left-hander sandwiched an 11-strikeout gem between two rocky outings, giving up 11 combined runs. That said, Luzardo owns a 4-0 career record and 2.30 ERA in seven appearances against the Cubs.

Chicago (8-9) will again turn to Nico Hoerner, Alex Bregman, and Carson Kelly, who each drove in three runs in Tuesday's win. Hoerner has racked up 16 hits and 11 RBIs in April to support an offense that boasts the sixth-best on-base percentage in the National League (.336).

The Cubs will send left-hander Shota Imanaga (0-1, 2.81 ERA) to the mound. Imanaga was brilliant in his last start, tossing six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts against Pittsburgh, though he ultimately received a no-decision.

Spread

  • Cubs +1.5 (-173)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

  • Cubs +120
  • Phillies -127

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-108)
  • Under 8.5 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Cubs are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.
  • The Phillies are 2-9 against the spread when playing at home.
  • The Cubs are 3-2 when playing as the underdogs.
  • The Phillies are 8-9 when playing as the favorites.
  • The total has gone over in four of the Cubs' last five games.
  • The over has hit in seven of the Phillies' past 10 home matchups.

Cubs vs Phillies Injury Reports

Cubs

  • Matthew Boyd, SP — 15-day IL (biceps).
  • Jordan Wicks, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Porter Hodge, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Justin Steele, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Tyler Austin, 1B — 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies

  • J.T. Realmuto, C — Day to day (foot).
  • Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).
  • Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).
  • Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"The Cubs have the pitching advantage here, as Imanaga has been much better than Luzardo so far. Shota has just one earned run in his last two starts, while Luzardo has 5+ earned runs in two of his three starts this season. On top of that, the Cubs have a better bullpen ERA and a better offense, while the Phillies are weaker against left-handed pitching." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Over

The first two games of this series produced 20 and 14 combined runs, respectively, so why expect anything different on Wednesday night? While Imanaga is coming off a brilliant no-hit performance in his last time out, he gave up four runs in five innings to open his season and faces a Phillies lineup that thrives on hitting multiple home runs. The Phillies are 6-0 when hitting multiple home runs, accounting for 75% of their total wins. On the other side, Luzardo posted a 6.23 ERA and allowed five runs in just 4 2/3 innings during his last outing. The Cubs offense has caught fire, making the over the most logical play.

Chicago CubsPhiladelphia Phillies
Laura BernheimWriter
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