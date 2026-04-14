Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds, Spread, and Total

The live crowd will only celebrate when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens in Tuesday's season finale at 7 p.m. EST. In fact, it may not even matter if Philadelphia is winning, since the Flyers ended Monday, “raising their sticks at center ice” as told by Kamryn Scrivens of FOX29.

The 42-27-12 Flyers clinched a playoff berth via a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Monday's game at Xfinity Mobile Arena was a rare treat in the sense that both clubs were thrilled by the outcome. Carolina's single point clinched the Eastern Conference points race for the No. 1-seeded Hurricanes. Philadelphia winger Tyson Foerster's shootout goal put the Flyers in next week's Metropolitan Division semifinals versus Pittsburgh.

You would hate to see a gala event feature coasting teams. The Flyers don't need a win and can't improve on a No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Luckily, the 48-23-10 Canadiens' division-race intrigue is more than enough to create drama in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Montreal is jockeying with Buffalo and Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division's regular-season title in a race that's grown so tight at the finish line that the Canadiens, Sabres, and Lightning sat deadlocked at 106 points on Monday afternoon.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-186)

Canadiens -1.5 (+167)

Money line

Flyers +145

Canadiens -157

Total

Over 6 (-110)

Under 6 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Betting Trends

The Montreal Canadiens have won six consecutive road games.

Home teams have beaten spreads in eight of the last 11 meetings.

Totals have gone under in 12 of Philadelphia's last 15 home games.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Right-wing Nikita Grebenkin is out with an upper-body injury.

Centerman Rodrigo Abols is questionable with an ankle injury.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenseman Alexandre Carrier is out with an upper-body injury.

Right-winger Patrik Laine is questionable with an abdominal injury.

Defenseman Noah Dobson is out with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions and Picks

Buffalo's 5-1 triumph over Chicago on Monday created a tiny bit of separation in Montreal's division race. But the Habs have no reason to slow down now. Montreal has gone from a wild-card candidate to a potential lion of 2026's Stanley Cup tournament in short order. Cole Caufield's blazing speed and Juraj Slafkovsky's puck presence have helped to create a top-six forward corps so potent that the Canadiens defeated four divisional frontrunners in the course of a 9-1-0 streak starting on March 21.

The Flyers have the luxury of competing for fun, rather than getting a stomach ailment worrying about Caufield's line, as so many NHL teams have to. Philadelphia's looseness is a reason to consider over-total-goals bets for the Flyers-Canadiens closer. There's also a chance that Montreal's offense will be boosted by Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet's lineup tactics.