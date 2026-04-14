Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Looking to build on their newfound offensive momentum, the Phillies look to secure a series win over the visiting Chicago Cubs Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST, broadcast on TBS and MLB.TV.

Philadelphia (8-8) awoke from a team-wide offensive slump in a major way during Monday's 13-7 series-opening victory. The Phillies battered Chicago starter Javier Assad for nine runs on 11 hits, taking a commanding 9-2 lead by the fifth inning.

Kyle Schwarber scored four runs, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, and leads the club with six long balls and 12 RBIs. A 3-for-4 night from Brandon Marsh brings his average to .304, challenging rookie Justin Crawford's .306 for the team high.

The Phillies turn to veteran right-hander Aaron Nola (1-1, 3.63 ERA), who suffered a tough-luck loss in his last outing against San Francisco, tossing five scoreless innings before surrendering a three-run homer in the sixth. He holds a strong 7-2 career record in 11 starts against the Cubs.

Chicago (7-9) enters searching for pitching stability after Monday's blowout. With starting pitchers Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton both on the injured list, the Cubs will deploy left-handed reliever Riley Martin (0.00 ERA in 3 1/3 innings) as an opener. Veteran right-hander Colin Rea is expected to handle the bulk of the innings behind Martin. Rea filled in admirably for the depleted rotation last week, holding Tampa Bay to one run over five innings to earn a victory.

The Cubs got plenty of offense from their catchers in their seven-run outburst Monday, with Miguel Amaya and Moises Mallesteros going a combined 4-for-6 with two runs and an RBI.

Spread

Cubs +1.5 (-161)

Phillies -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Cubs +123

Phillies -135

Total

Over 9.5 (-104)

Under 9.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs are 2-5 against the spread in road games.

The Phillies are 2-8 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Cubs' last eight matchups.

The total has gone under in six of the Phillies' past nine outings.

The over has hit in two of the last three meetings between these teams.

The Phillies have won five of the last six matchups against the Cubs.

Cubs vs Phillies Injury Reports

Cubs

Matthew Boyd, SP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Jordan Wicks, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Porter Hodge, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Justin Steele, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tyler Austin, 1B — 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C — Day to day (foot).

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia's lineup is too deep and too dangerous against an inexperienced left-hander making a road start at one of the National League's most hitter-friendly parks. Nola will keep Chicago manageable through his innings, and the Phillies' power bats will do enough damage against Martin and a Cubs bullpen thinned by injuries to pull away comfortably. Our projected final score is Philadelphia 7, Chicago 4." — Kyle Kargel, Winners and Whiners

Best Bet: Phillies money line