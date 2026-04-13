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NBA Reveals Initial Schedules For Opening Playoff Rounds

The NBA has officially announced the schedules for the play-in round and the Game 1 slate of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. This week will feature three days of two matchups,…

Matt Dolloff
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 25: A picture of Wilson basketballs and the playoff logo on the seats before game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 25, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
John Fisher/Getty Images

The NBA has officially announced the schedules for the play-in round and the Game 1 slate of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

This week will feature three days of two matchups, one from each conference, to determine the 7-8 seeds. The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will kick things off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST, with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns following up at 10 p.m. EST.

The winners of the 7-vs-8 games will earn the 7-seed, while the losers will take on the winners of the 9-vs-10 games. The 9-vs-10 losers will be eliminated. Because of these machinations, the No. 1 seeds in each conference could face any of the four play-in teams, while the No. 2 seeds will simply await the winner of the 7-vs-8 games.

Here's the full play-in schedule, as listed at NBA.com:

Tuesday, April 14

East: Heat (10) vs. Hornets (9), 7:30 p.m. ET (Loser eliminated)
West: Trail Blazers (8) vs. Suns (7), 10 p.m. ET (Winner earns 7 seed)

Wednesday, April 15

East: Magic (8) vs. 76ers (7), 7:30 p.m. ET (Winner earns 7 seed)
West: Warriors (10) vs. Clippers (9), 10 p.m. ET (Loser eliminated)

Friday, April 17

East: 7/8 loser vs. 9/10 winner, 7:30 p.m. ET (Winner earns 8 seed)
West: 7/8 loser vs. 9/10 winner, 10 p.m. ET (Winner earns 8 seed)

The NBA has also announced the Game 1 schedules for the first round, as the top-2 seeds in each conference await the play-in results, while the 3-vs-6 and 4-vs-5 matchups have been determined. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors will officially launch the conference quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST on Prime Video.

Here's a quick rundown of the first-round matchups and their Game 1 schedules:

Saturday, April 18

1 p.m. EST: (4) Toronto Raptors vs (5) Cleveland Cavaliers
3:30 p.m. EST: (6) Minnesota Timberwolves vs (3) Denver Nuggets
6 p.m. EST: (6) Atlanta Hawks vs (3) New York Knicks
8:30 p.m. EST: (5) Houston Rockets vs (4) Los Angeles Lakers

Sunday, April 19

1 p.m. EST: (7) 76ers/Magic vs (2) Boston Celtics
3:30 p.m. EST: (8) Trail Blazers/Suns/Warriors/Clippers vs (1) Oklahoma City Thunder
6:30 p.m. EST: (8) 76ers/Magic/Hornets/Heat vs (1) Detroit Pistons
9 p.m. EST: (7) Trail Blazers/Suns vs (2) San Antonio Spurs

It's certainly going to be quite a busy weekend for hoopheads -- and those that want to place some bets.

Boston CelticsCharlotte HornetsDetroit PistonsNew York KnicksPhiladelphia 76ers
Matt DolloffWriter
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