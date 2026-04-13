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Flyers Clinch Playoff Berth For First Time Since 2020

It might not have seemed possible just a few short weeks ago, but the Philadelphia Flyers stunned the NHL with a furious late-season push to clinch a berth in the…

Colin Newby
Philadelphia Flyers, who came back to clinch a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

It might not have seemed possible just a few short weeks ago, but the Philadelphia Flyers stunned the NHL with a furious late-season push to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Their furious 17-7-1 stretch since the Olympic break in February earned them the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and a matchup in the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The series will begin on Saturday, April 18 or Sunday, April 19.

The Flyers last advanced to the playoffs in 2020 in the Eastern Conference bubble in Toronto. They last hosted a playoff game at Xfinity Mobile Arena (then Wells Fargo Center) in 2018.

The 2025-26 Flyers

A rough losing streak in January, a bizarre sequence at the Flyers Charities Carnival, and Danny Briere's decision to sell pieces at the NHL Trade Deadline somehow didn’t crush the Flyers' playoff hopes in their first season under head coach Rick Tocchet.

“I think when we changed a few things system-wise, the guys really bought in, and just the belief in the room. I know it was a horrible January. I didn’t see a deflated group. I saw a (group) that wasn’t happy (with) the way we were playing. But they had a lot of belief we could turn things around.”

-Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

Sudden lineup additions in the final weeks of the regular season heightened the playoff push after the Flyers caught fire in March. The addition of rookie Porter Martone and the return of Tyson Foerster were among the late changes that rejuvenated a lineup that peaked by the end of the regular season.

Briere’s offseason additions fueled an excellent first half and helped the Flyers regain their rhythm for the dominant stretch to finish the regular season. Goaltender Dan Vladar stood tall between the pipes while Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak emerged as Philadelphia’s top two centers.

The Flyers also faced the Penguins in 2018 in the first round of their most recent berth in the playoffs in front of fans. The cross-state rivals also memorably clashed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2000, 2008, 2009, and 2012.

97.5 The Fanatic will carry Flyers playoff action as the team's flagship radio carrier.

While long-time listeners know where to tune their radios, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Flyers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

NHLPhiladelphia Flyers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
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