Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Two scuffling offenses look to get back on track Monday night as the Phillies and Cubs open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST in Philadelphia, with coverage airing on FS1 and MLB.TV.

Philadelphia (7-8) enters Monday having scored in only three of its last 45 innings and dropping two of three games to Arizona over the weekend. The extended offensive slump prompted a lineup shuffle, with manager Rob Thomson moving Brandon Marsh into the cleanup spot and dropping a struggling Alec Bohm down to seventh in the order. The power numbers are beginning to surface, as well, as Marsh, Kyle Schwarber (team-leading four home runs), Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner all homered during the series against the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies hand the ball to left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 1.65 ERA), who was tagged for 11 hits and four runs (two earned) in his last outing against San Francisco. However, he remains a bright spot in the rotation with 23 strikeouts through 16.1 innings.

Chicago (7-8) arrives in Philadelphia with momentum after a 7-6 walk-off win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Cubs erased an early five-run deficit to avoid the sweep, highlighted by a game-tying, pinch-hit single from Michael Busch that snapped a brutal 0-for-30 slump and Carson Kelly's game-winning single. Nico Hoerner continues to pace the Chicago attack, boasting a .316 average with 10 RBIs.

The Cubs will counter Sanchez with Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who was recalled from Triple-A last week. The right-hander was brilliant in one early-April start, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one infield single against Tampa Bay.

Spread

Cubs +1.5 (-128)

Phillies -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Cubs +165

Phillies -176

Total

Over 8 (-109)

Under 8 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs are 2-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 1-8 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in five of the Cubs' past seven games.

The total has gone under in four of the Phillies' past five matchups.

The over has hit in five of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

The Phillies have won six of the last eight matchups at home against the Cubs.

Cubs vs Phillies Injury Reports

Cubs

Matthew Boyd, SP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Jordan Wicks, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Porter Hodge, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C — Day to day (foot).

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Even if the Phillies jump on Assad, Sanchez has shown an ability to limit damage against even the best offenses. Chicago simply hasn't been one of them yet, either. This number is at least a run too high." — Jason Wilson, Covers

Best Bet: Philadelphia Phillies