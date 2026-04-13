Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the first-place spot for the Eastern Conference as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers, who are a win away from clinching a playoff spot. The puck drops on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes are 52-22-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They have won three games in a row and just beat the Utah Mammoth on the road 4-1. In the first period, the Canes scored two goals. In the third period, Utah scored early in the period, but Carolina scored a couple of late goals to put the game away. The Hurricanes outshot the Mammoth 30-27 and won in face-offs 41-29, but were outhit 24-17. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5 on stops. Jordan Staal was the first star of the game with one goal and one assist.

The Flyers are 41-27-12 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just finished up a three-game road trip and went 2-1. In their last game, Philly beat the Winnipeg Jets on the road 7-1. The Flyers scored in every period and even had a couple unassisted goals and one shorthanded one. They outhit the Jets 25-20 and won in face-offs 33-24, but lost in shots 28-23. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Flyers benefited from a lot of Jets giveaways and the first star of the game was goaltender Dan Vladar, who had 27 saves.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (+235)

Flyers -1.5 (+270)

Money line

Hurricanes -100

Flyers -105

Total

OVER 6 (-107)

UNDER 6 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Carolina is 8-0 SU in its last eight games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Philadelphia's last 10 games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 14 games at home.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Taylor Hall, LW - Day-to-day

Mark Jankowski, C - Day-to-day

William Carrier, LW - Day-to-day

Jalen Chatfield, D - Day-to-day

K-Andre Miller, D - Day-to-day

Logan Stankoven, C - Day-to-day

Jackson Blake, RW - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Flyers

Nikita Grebenkin, RW - Out

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Carolina is second in scoring, eighth in goals against, fifth on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 23-12-4 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Canes are a point away from getting the one seed in the conference and their last two wins were multigoal ones. They have been a top 10 team on both sides of the puck all season long and look ready for the postseason, with the offense trending up.

Philadelphia is 22nd in scoring, ninth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Owen Tippett leads the team in goals. The Flyers are 18-13-8 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Philly has two teams trying to still grab their playoff spot from them. The Flyers have won four of their last five games and in that stretch, the defense has allowed one goal or fewer in four of those games. Philly is 0-0-3 against the Canes this season, but at least all the games have been close and the second point has been up for grabs.

Best Bet: Flyers Money line