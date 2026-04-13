8 Bright Spots From An Otherwise Mediocre Start For Phillies

The start of the Phillies season has not gone the way anyone hoped. It has gone the way many feared. The issues that plagued them over the last 4 years are cropping up again. Bullpen issues, bats going cold, swinging at pitches way out of the strike zone, and dumb baserunning.

They are 7-8, have lost 3 of the 5 series, and are lately seeing long stretches without scoring a run.

There is no sugar coating the way this team started. You can say it is just April, and that is fair. But it becomes harder to buy that when these same issues were the problem in the playoffs every season.

But, through all those issues, there are some bright spots. Individual players who deserve credit, even if the team itself does not. So let's take a look at 5 players who are worth giving some praise amid this very slow and disappointing start for the Phillies.

Justin Crawford

The most exciting player to watch on the Phillies is not hitting lots of homers. After 14 games, Crawford is still looking for his first bomb. But no one cares, because he is doing something Phillies fans have begged Phillies players to do for a long time. Putting the ball in play.

Crawford is slashing .341/.408/.477/.885, and has just 10 strikeouts. The steals aren't there yet, but with his speed, you assume they will eventually come. But he has the best AVG and OBP on the team, and is second in OPS.

And even without the bombs, he does have 4 doubles and a triple.

I haven't even mentioned how well he has played in Center Field. The kid looks like he belongs. Will he ever be a guy who crushes the ball? Maybe not. The power could still come. But he can hit. And even if the power never comes, having a guy who gets on base and has his speed is incredibly valuable.

Bryce Harper

Harper got off to a slow start, and everyone was ready to bury him. But despite some dumb baserunning on Sunday, Harper has been one of the best hitters in baseball since the Calendar turned to April. He is slashing .371/.476/.771/1.248 so far in April. That AVG is 6th in the league, the OBP is 5th, the SLG is 4th, and the OPS is 3rd.

The team is not winning, and most of the lineup is not hitting. So people aren't really noticing. But Harper seems poised for a big bounce-back year.

He needs to stop making stupid outs on the basepaths. But maybe with how poor the hitting has been behind him in the lineup, he feels like he has to take extra bases or else the guys behind him will strand him.

Fans are a bit upset with Harper overall after watching this team fail so many times. But so far this season, it is hard to complain about his performance.

Aaron Nola

Has Nola looked like an Ace? No. But in 3 starts, he has pitched 17.1 innings, with an ERA of 3.63. His WHIP is down to 1.10, and he has 19 Ks.

If this is who Nola is, where he goes 6 innings and gives up 2 or 3 runs, fans should celebrate that. He was near unpitacheable last season. But his stuff looks much better, his control is back, and he is giving them serviceable innings.

Nola is proving he can still be a valuable part of this rotation. He might end up being the 4th or even 5th guy by the end of the season if everyone is healthy. But Nola has kept the Phillies in every game he pitched. It is not his fault if the bullpen blows it or the bats don't hit.

Cristopher Sanchez

We knew Sanchez was an Ace after last year. But if you needed more proof, his stuff looks just as good this year. Even the other day vs the Giants, when he did not have his best stuff, he did what Aces do. Sanchez battled through and still pitched a solid game.

Sanchez has pitched 16.1 innings and has a 1.65 ERA. He also has 23 Ks, showing the high strikeout numbers are here to stay. He has given up just 3 earned runs in 3 games, and the Phillies won 2 of the 3 games he pitched.

Sanchez is the real deal. The start to this season proves it.

Andrew Painter

Painter was brilliant on opening day. He followed that up with a not-so-great game vs the Giants. Then he was scratched from his 3rd start. But while he did not start, he still came into the game in the 3rd. From there, he pitched 5 innings, gave up just 1 run, and struck out 7 hitters.

It gives him a 3.77 ERA with 16 Ks on the season. He has looked the part in 2 of his 3 outings. No one should expect perfection, but what we have gotten is a great sign of what is to come.

Painter belongs. Will he be as great as the hype suggests? That remains to be seen. But his 3 outings do show his stuff will play at this level.

Tim Mayza

When talking about the most reliable pitchers in the Phillies pen before the season, no one brought up Mayza. But thus far, Mayza has pitched 8.2 innings and has an ERA of 0.00. He has only allowed 3 total baserunners.

Some of the big names in this pen, aside from Jhoan Duran, have disappointed to start the season. Alvardo and Keller are not reliable yet. But Mayza gets the job done every time the Phillies send him in.

Jhoan Duran

Speaking of Duran, man it is nice to have a real closer. It felt like the Phillies never had that go-to guy for the past decade. Craig Kimbrel looked like it for the first half of 2023, but he imploded in the second half and played a big role in the NLCS collapse.

Duran gets the job done. If it is a save sitiuation and his entrance music plays, you can kick your feet up and relax knowing he will close the door. He already has 5 saves and has an ERA of just 1.35. The Phillies need to work on the setup role, but there is no reason to worry about the closer.

Tanner Banks

Banks quietly had a great season as a lefty reliever out of the pen. How is he following that up? With a 1.59 ERA over 5 appearances, and a 0.88 WHIP.