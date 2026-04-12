Union Earn Their First Win Of The Season

It has not been the ideal start to the season for the Philadelphia Union. After winning the Supporters' Shield last year, the Union started this year 0-6. But Saturday saw them earn their first win in 2026. They went up to Montreal and left with a 2-1 victory.

At half, it looked like they may be on their way to a 7th straight loss. Montreal took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Iván Jaime scored in the 23rd minute.

But the second half got things going for the Union. Milan Iloski served up a header for Japhet Sery Larsen, who got the equalizer in the 55th minute. About 15 minutes later, Jesus Bueno gave the Union the lead. It was actually their first lead in MLS play this season.

That 1 goal lead turned out to be enough. The Union kept the pressure on, and while they never found the back of the net a 3rd time, they held on for win number 1 in 2026.

It gets the Union out of last place in the East. Them, Montreal, and Orlando all currently have just 3 points. But of the 3, the Union have the best goal differential, at -6, compared to -11 for Montreal, and -18 for Orlando.