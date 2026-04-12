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Union Earn Their First Win Of The Season

It has not been the ideal start to the season for the Philadelphia Union. After winning the Supporters’ Shield last year, the Union started this year 0-6. But Saturday saw…

Dylan MacKinnon
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesus Bueno (8) reacts after celebrating his goal against CF Montreal during the second half at Saputo Stadium.
David Kirouac-Imagn Images

It has not been the ideal start to the season for the Philadelphia Union. After winning the Supporters' Shield last year, the Union started this year 0-6. But Saturday saw them earn their first win in 2026. They went up to Montreal and left with a 2-1 victory.

At half, it looked like they may be on their way to a 7th straight loss. Montreal took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Iván Jaime scored in the 23rd minute.

But the second half got things going for the Union. Milan Iloski served up a header for Japhet Sery Larsen, who got the equalizer in the 55th minute. About 15 minutes later, Jesus Bueno gave the Union the lead. It was actually their first lead in MLS play this season.

That 1 goal lead turned out to be enough. The Union kept the pressure on, and while they never found the back of the net a 3rd time, they held on for win number 1 in 2026.

It gets the Union out of last place in the East. Them, Montreal, and Orlando all currently have just 3 points. But of the 3, the Union have the best goal differential, at -6, compared to -11 for Montreal, and -18 for Orlando.

Next home, they return home to try to get their first win in Subaru Park this season. They host DC United, who are 2-4-1. One of those two wins came vs the Union back in February. That game can be watched on Apple TV, and listened to right here on 97.5 The Fanatic or the Fanatic App.

MLSPhiladelphia Union
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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