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Sixers To Face Magic in NBA Play-In Tournament

The Philadelphia 76ers will officially face the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament after a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference standings drifted out of reach in the final…

Colin Newby
Tyrese Maxey of the Sixers, who made the NBA Play-In Tournament looking to clinch a berth in the NBA Playoffs
Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will officially face the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament after a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference standings drifted out of reach in the final week of the regular season.

The NBA Play-In Tournament debuted in the 2020 bubble at Walt Disney World. The seventh- and eighth-place teams face each other for an automatic bid as the conference’s seventh seed. The winner of the Sixers-Magic game will face the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Boston will have home-court advantage as the two seed. The loser faces the winner of the ninth- and 10th-place game for the final conference playoff bid.

The loser will host the winner of the matchup between the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and the tenth-seeded Miami Heat with the eighth seed on the line and a chance to knock off the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

The 2025-26 Sixers

The 2024-25 season plummeted into disaster. Health concerns surrounded Joel Embiid and Paul George entering 2025-26 also.

However, Tyrese Maxey emphatically stormed out of the gates to emerge as the franchise’s centerpiece in the first half of the regular season. Optimism surrounding third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe rejuvenated a franchise desperate for new energy.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ersPhoto by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The injuries piled up again. Embiid played only 38 games during the regular season. He alternated in and out of the lineup with a variety of injuries, and he's unlikely to see the court during the postseason without a deep Sixers run. Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. missed time during the second half of the season. Paul George played only 37 games because of injuries, load management decisions, and a 25-game midseason suspension. 

Maxey carried the load most consistently on the way to a 45-37 record. While George enters the postseason healthy, the Sixers will turn their eyes to their All-Star point guard for all hopes to survive the Play-In Tournament and begin a postseason run.

The roller coaster in 2025-26 ultimately led Nick Nurse into a familiar position. The Sixers advanced to the Play-In Tournament in Nurse’s first season as head coach in 2023-24. They defeated the Miami Heat in the seventh- and eighth-place matchup to advance to the NBA Playoffs, where they lost a first-round series to the New York Knicks in six games.

The Sixers defeated the Magic on October 27 in their third game of the regular season, but the Magic bounced back with an emphatic 41-point blowout in Philadelphia in November. The Sixers won the regular season rubber match on January 9.

  • October 27: 76ers 136, Magic 124
  • November 25: Magic 144, 76ers 103
  • January 9: 76ers 103, Magic 91
NBANBA Play-In TournamentPhiladelphia 76ers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
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