Sixers To Face Magic in NBA Play-In Tournament

The Philadelphia 76ers will officially face the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament after a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference standings drifted out of reach in the final week of the regular season.

The NBA Play-In Tournament debuted in the 2020 bubble at Walt Disney World. The seventh- and eighth-place teams face each other for an automatic bid as the conference’s seventh seed. The winner of the Sixers-Magic game will face the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Boston will have home-court advantage as the two seed. The loser faces the winner of the ninth- and 10th-place game for the final conference playoff bid.

The loser will host the winner of the matchup between the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and the tenth-seeded Miami Heat with the eighth seed on the line and a chance to knock off the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

The 2025-26 Sixers

The 2024-25 season plummeted into disaster. Health concerns surrounded Joel Embiid and Paul George entering 2025-26 also.

However, Tyrese Maxey emphatically stormed out of the gates to emerge as the franchise’s centerpiece in the first half of the regular season. Optimism surrounding third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe rejuvenated a franchise desperate for new energy.

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The injuries piled up again. Embiid played only 38 games during the regular season. He alternated in and out of the lineup with a variety of injuries, and he's unlikely to see the court during the postseason without a deep Sixers run. Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. missed time during the second half of the season. Paul George played only 37 games because of injuries, load management decisions, and a 25-game midseason suspension.

Maxey carried the load most consistently on the way to a 45-37 record. While George enters the postseason healthy, the Sixers will turn their eyes to their All-Star point guard for all hopes to survive the Play-In Tournament and begin a postseason run.

The roller coaster in 2025-26 ultimately led Nick Nurse into a familiar position. The Sixers advanced to the Play-In Tournament in Nurse’s first season as head coach in 2023-24. They defeated the Miami Heat in the seventh- and eighth-place matchup to advance to the NBA Playoffs, where they lost a first-round series to the New York Knicks in six games.

The Sixers defeated the Magic on October 27 in their third game of the regular season, but the Magic bounced back with an emphatic 41-point blowout in Philadelphia in November. The Sixers won the regular season rubber match on January 9.