This Day in Sports History: April 11

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 11 included:

1750: Jack Slack beat Jean Petit in seven rounds. This was the first international prize fight.

Jack Slack beat Jean Petit in seven rounds. This was the first international prize fight. 1896: John Boland won the men's singles and doubles tennis finals at the 1896 Summer Olympics in Athens.

John Boland won the men's singles and doubles tennis finals at the 1896 Summer Olympics in Athens. 1896 : Alfred Hajos won the 100-meter freestyle at the Athens Olympics.

: Alfred Hajos won the 100-meter freestyle at the Athens Olympics. 1907: New York Giants backstop and future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Roger Bresnahan became the first catcher to wear shin guards.

New York Giants backstop and future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Roger Bresnahan became the first catcher to wear shin guards. 1936: The Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2, won the series 3-1, and captured their first Stanley Cup title.

The Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2, won the series 3-1, and captured their first Stanley Cup title. 1948: Claude Harmon shot a record-tying 279.

Claude Harmon shot a record-tying 279. 1959: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale hit his second Opening Day home run.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale hit his second Opening Day home run. 1961: In the 1961 NBA World Championship Series, the Boston Celtics beat the St. Louis Hawks 4 games to 1.

In the 1961 NBA World Championship Series, the Boston Celtics beat the St. Louis Hawks 4 games to 1. 1963: Milwaukee Braves pitcher and future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Warren Spahn beat the New York Mets 6-1. It was his 328th career win, the most ever by a left-handed pitcher.

Milwaukee Braves pitcher and future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Warren Spahn beat the New York Mets 6-1. It was his 328th career win, the most ever by a left-handed pitcher. 1965: Jack Nicklaus won the second of his six Masters titles with 271, a tournament record at the time.

Jack Nicklaus won the second of his six Masters titles with 271, a tournament record at the time. 1966 : Nicklaus won his second straight Masters and he was the first to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

: Nicklaus won his second straight Masters and he was the first to win the tournament in back-to-back years. 1966: Emmett Ashford became the first African American MLB umpire in the Washington Senators versus the Cleveland Indians game.

Emmett Ashford became the first African American MLB umpire in the Washington Senators versus the Cleveland Indians game. 1975: Hank Aaron returned to County Stadium as a Milwaukee player after his off-season trade from the Atlanta Braves.

Hank Aaron returned to County Stadium as a Milwaukee player after his off-season trade from the Atlanta Braves. 1976: Raymond Floyd won his only Masters title.

Raymond Floyd won his only Masters title. 1981: Larry Holmes beat Trevor Berbick by a unanimous decision and retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title.

Larry Holmes beat Trevor Berbick by a unanimous decision and retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title. 1983: Seve Ballesteros won his second Masters title and third major title.

Seve Ballesteros won his second Masters title and third major title. 1989 : Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in a playoff game.

: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in a playoff game. 1990: The California Angels' Mark Langston and Mike Witt pitched a 2-0 combined no-hitter against Seattle.

The California Angels' Mark Langston and Mike Witt pitched a 2-0 combined no-hitter against Seattle. 1993: Bernhard Langer won his second green jacket by finishing four strokes over Chip Beck.

Bernhard Langer won his second green jacket by finishing four strokes over Chip Beck. 1999: José María Olazábal won his second Masters title.

José María Olazábal won his second Masters title. 2004: Phil Mickelson claimed his first major title with a birdie on the final hole, finishing one stroke over Ernie Els.

Three athletes who stood out on April 11 were Warren Spahn, Jack Nicklaus, and Ron Hextall.