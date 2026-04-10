Should Phillies Worry About Zack Wheeler’s Velocity in Rehab Starts?

When Rob Thomson stepped into the dugout before the first game of his club’s homestand, he gave what has become a routine update on the status of Zack Wheeler.

The 35-year-old threw 4 ⅓ innings for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on April 8, allowing one run off three hits.

Essentially every report from the Philadelphia Phillies about their recovering ace has been positive. He’s still on track to rejoin the major league rotation ahead of his initial estimated recovery timeline from thoracic outlet surgery. However, there’s one caveat to consider.

Zack Wheeler & Rehab Velocity

Wheeler’s fastball velocity averaged 92.9 miles per hour in his most recent outing. Should Phillies fans accustomed to a four-seamer in the 96-97 range worry about a downtick?

Thomson, who has repeatedly compared the rehab process to a spring training ramp-up as an estimated pace for Wheeler’s progress, characteristically showed no signs of panic.

“I think that’s pretty much normal for him this time of his spring training, really. I’m not really concerned about that. I think it’s still going to go up. Adrenaline will kick in when he gets here (joins the Phillies). That’ll help, but he’s still building some arm strength.” -Rob Thomson

However, Matt Gelb astutely pointed out that Wheeler’s fastball is slightly down from the estimated spring training comparable. He averaged in the range of 95 miles per hour in respective spring training starts the previous three healthy trips to Clearwater.

Gelb also suggested that Wheeler’s weight loss following the surgery might be contributing to the dip in fastball velocity.

Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images

It isn’t difficult for a naturally optimistic manager to believe a hard-working competitor like Wheeler will regain strength gradually. However, the veteran right-hander also lost velocity on his four-seam fastball last season after the MLB All-Star Break in July and before his season ended in August.

The Phillies considered the blood clot issue separate from any fatigue Wheeler experienced in July and August.

A power pitcher in his 12th MLB season is naturally due for regression. Wheeler had already announced his planned retirement after the 2027 season before his sudden health concerns in August 2025. Skeptical Phillies fans who are comparing an aging roster to the infamous decline of 2012 will impulsively point to the later years of Roy Halladay's career as a negative comparable.

His ability to develop secondary pitchers to build an overwhelming arsenal against opposing hitters could help offset any potential decrease.

Wheeler will start for the Reading Fightin Phils in Somerset, New Jersey on Tuesday, April 14. The Phillies will reevaluate his progress and decide whether he needs an additional minor league outing on Sunday, April 19 before reaching the majors. Thomson commented on the determining factors.

“Just looking at his stuff, looking at velocity, seeing how he feels, looking at command, all that stuff.” -Rob Thomson

The Phillies haven’t shown any indicators of rushing Zack Wheeler back, before or after the questions about his rehab velocity arose. Thomson told the Philadelphia media he has no opponent preference for Wheeler to make his 2026 debut at the big league level.