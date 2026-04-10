Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers will try to rescue what's left of a tattered 2025-26 playoff profile when the Indiana Pacers welcome the 76ers to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday evening's encounter at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Is Tobias Harris a prophet? The former Philadelphia forward responded to booing from 76ers fans while helping the Detroit Pistons beat the 76ers in Philly on the night before Easter, shouting “get ready for the Play-In!” as noted by the NBA pundit Hooper on Instagram. The 76ers' 116-93 loss to the Pistons sent Philadelphia into a three-game skid in spite of Thursday's furious fourth-quarter comeback bid in Houston. It appears that if any team surpasses Atlanta for a No. 6 seed, it will be Orlando, not 43-37 Philadelphia.

If the 76ers get back in the win column and avoid getting passed by the Charlotte Hornets, they can potentially perform in the No. 7 vs No. 8 qualifier against the Hawks or Magic next Tuesday, with its safety net of a second chance to qualify for the loser. The alternative is seeding behind Charlotte and thus facing one-loss elimination as a No. 9 seed.

Spread

76ers -15 (-110)

Pacers +15 (-106)

Money line

76ers -1219

Pacers +739

Total

Over 234.5 (-110)

Under 234.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in just six of the previous 25 meetings.

Totals have gone under in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia has defeated Indiana three consecutive times.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Johni Broome is out with a knee injury.

Point guard Cameron Payne is out with a hamstring injury..

Indiana Pacers

Forward Jarace Walker is questionable with a back injury.

Forward Pascal Siakam is probable with a knee injury.

Point guard TJ McConnell is out with a hamstring injury.

Forward Aaron Nesmith is out with a neck injury.

Point guard Andrew Nembhard is out with a back injury.

Center Ivica Zubac is out for the season with injured ribs.

Guard Johnny Furphy is out for the season with a knee injury.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

Big man Joel Embiid will conclude his regular season on the operating table. Embiid didn't play for the 76ers against the Rockets on Thursday after being diagnosed with appendicitis and scheduled for rapid surgery. The Philadelphia center may be gone long enough to be completely factored out of the Play-In Tournament.

Philly's upbeat take is that whatever shape the 76ers may be in, the Pacers have it way worse. It's a credit to last spring's NBA playoff Cinderella that the 19-61 Pacers have minted sporadic victories down the stretch, such as Thursday's 123-94 win in Brooklyn that was led by Obi Tobbin's 26 bench points. But Indiana hasn't defeated a winning team on the Pacers' hardwood in a scary span of 10 weeks.