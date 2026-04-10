Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Odds, Spread, and Total

CF Montreal will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Montreal is 1-0-5 and tied for 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the New England Revolution on the road, 3-0. Montreal gave up the first goal just six minutes into the game and the next two goals came in the last 13 minutes of the match. They lost in time of possession 64.5%-35.5% and were outshot 6-4. Montreal did have some corner kick chances and a lot of shot attempts, but still couldn't find the back of the net.

Philadelphia Union is 0-0-6 and last in the Eastern Conference standings. They are the only MLS team left that has yet to get a victory. Philly just lost to Charlotte FC on the road, 2-1. Philadelphia gave up the first goal at the 30-minute mark. They were able to tie things up in the 78th minute and it looked like they were going to get a draw and finally register a point. Sadly, just two minutes later, Charlotte retook the lead. Philly lost in time of possession 57.8%-42.2% and in shots on goal 5-3. Philly had a lot of fouls and shot attempts.

Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

CF Montreal is 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread

CF Montreal is 1-5 in their road games against the spread

The totals have gone OVER in 5 of CF Montreal's last 5 games

Philadelphia Union is 0-0-3 on the road.

Philadelphia Union is 0-5-1 ATS on the road.

Philadelphia Union is 2-1 O/U on the road.

Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

Montreal

Sunusi Ibrahim, CF - Back Injury

Fabian Herbers, RW - Ankle Injury

Philadelphia Union

Quinn Sullivan, CM - Cruciate ligament tear

Agustin Anello, LW - Muscle injury

Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

Montreal has a goal differential of minus-10, and all six of their games this season have had a total of three goals or more. They are 29th in goal difference, tied 21st in goals scored, tied 27th in assists, and 29th in goals conceded. Prince Owusu leads the team with four goals, and in his last match, he recorded two shots. This team has three ugly losses, two close defeats, and a solid 3-0 win.

Philadelphia Union has a goal differential of minus-7, and have been shutout twice. They are tied for 27th in goal difference, tied 29th in goals scored, tied 27th in assists, and tied 22nd in goals conceded. Milan Iloski leads the team with one goal, and in his last match, he recorded two shots. In all six of their losses, Philly has scored one goal or fewer. The defense has been decent and five of the losses were just by a goal.



Best Bet: Montreal +160