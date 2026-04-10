Eagles Trade For WR Dontayvion Wicks

The Eagles made a trade involving a WR, but it is not the one everyone is waiting for. They sent a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Packers in exchange for WR Dontayvion Wicks. They also signed Wicks to a 1-year extension worth $12.5 million. Adam Schefter from ESPN reported the deal first.

In 3 years with the Packers, Wicks racked up 108 catches, 1,328 yards, and 11 TDs. His best season was his rookie year, when he had 581 yards and 4 TDs. Last year, he got lost in the shuffle a bit in a crowded Packers WR room.

The Eagles' new offensive coaching staff notably has experience working with Wicks. New OC Sean Mannion coached with the Packers the last 2 seasons. He coached the QBs, but still got a good idea about who Wicks is. The Packers' WR coach from the past few seasons, Ryan Mahaffey, is now the Eagles Run Game Coordinator.

The Eagles have a decent amount of inside info on him. And they immediately turned around and gave him a contract, even if it is just for 1 year. They likely see him as more than just a depth piece.

More Moves Coming At WR?

The Eagles have been busy adding WRs this offseason. They signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. Now they have traded for Wicks.

All of these additions come amid never-ending AJ Brown rumors. The Eagles' star WR has been the subject of trade talks all offseason. A deal has not been worked out, and likely won't come until after June 1st.