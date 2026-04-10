Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Desperate to awaken a dormant offense, the Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday night to host the surging Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST with the broadcast airing on ESPN Unlimited and MLB.TV.

Philadelphia (6-6), currently on a 20-inning scoreless streak, dropped the final two games of their West Coast road trip in shutout fashion, managing just four hits in each contest. Usual key offensive contributors like Kyle Schwarber (.195 average, 19 strikeouts) and Alec Bohm (.186 average) lead the struggles, while Justin Crawford leads the team with a .306 average. The Philies could also be without starting catcher J.T. Realmuto (foot), who is listed as day-to-day.

Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 4.97 ERA) gets the ball on Friday. The left-hander was brilliant in his last start against Colorado, striking out 11 with zero walks over 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Arizona (7-6) rides a wave of momentum, having won four of their last five. The Diamondbacks received late-inning heroics in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Mets from Gabriel Moreno, who drove in runs during both the seventh and eighth innings. The team has produced without star outfielder Corbin Carroll (day-to-day, hip flexor), who leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs.

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to right-hander Michael Soroka (2-0, 0.90 ERA), who has given up just one run across two five-inning starts while striking out 13.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-131)

Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +159

Phillies -167

Total

Over 8.5 (-101)

Under 8.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks are 4-1 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 1-5 against the spread in home games.

The Diamondbacks have lost seven of the past nine road games.

The under has hit in four of the last five Phillies home games.

The Diamondbacks have won six of the last nine matchups against the Phillies.

The Phillies have won four of the last games with the Diamondbacks in Philadelphia.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Injury Reports

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll, RF — Day to day (hip).

Carlos Santana, 1B — 10-day IL (groin).

Merrill Kelly, SP — 15-day IL (back).

Jordan Lawlar, SS — 60-day IL (wrist).

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C — Day to day (foot).

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies are going to get the benefit of the doubt because they're at home and Luzardo has above-average stuff when he's right. However, the Diamondbacks are having a hell of a week where they've turned things around, and the pitching has improved greatly. Soroka is also on a heater right now, posting a 0.90 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 10 innings. We're getting 1.5 times our money with the hotter team and the hotter pitcher. Give me the Diamondbacks." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Under