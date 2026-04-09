This Day in Sports History: April 9

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 9 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Kirby was a prominent amateur golfer, with a career highlighted in lists of influential female golfers. She was known for her competitive spirit in the mid-20th century. Sharman won four NBA titles as a player, two as a coach, and multiple as an executive, becoming the first to win championships in all three roles. Mantle is famous for his immense power, speed, and 536 career home runs. He won seven World Series titles, three MVP awards, and the 1956 Triple Crown.