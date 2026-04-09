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Philadelphia Flyers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers look to keep their playoff seeding, while the Detroit Red Wings continue to fight for a playoff spot. The puck drops on Thursday night at 7 p.m….

Michael Garaventa
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 07: Porter Martone #94 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers look to keep their playoff seeding, while the Detroit Red Wings continue to fight for a playoff spot. The puck drops on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 40-26-12 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They have won three games in a row and only hold a two-point lead on their playoff spot. Philly just beat the New Jersey Devils on the road 5-1. The Flyers scored two quick goals and gave up one at the midpoint of the first period. From there, Philadelphia scored another two quick goals in the second and got an empty netter in the third. The Flyers were outshot 24-20 and outhit 17-15, but won in face-offs 27-20. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Trevor Zegras was the first star with two goals and one assist.

The Red Wings are 40-29-9 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They have lost three games in a row and are three points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games left to play. Detroit just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 4-3 in a shootout. Both teams scored in every period and the Red Wings blew two one-goal leads. Detroit outshot Columbus 37-35 and outhit them 26-20, but lost in face-offs 34-29. The power play was 1-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Both teams did well with blocked shots and Justin Faulk was the second star with two goals.

Spread

  • Flyers +1.5 (-235)
  • Red Wings -1.5 (+203)

Money line

  • Flyers +109
  • Red Wings -117

Total

  • OVER 6 (-104)
  • UNDER 6 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Red Wings Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.
  • Philadelphia is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games on the road.
  • Philadelphia is 2-5 SU in its last seven games when playing on the road against Detroit.
  • The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last seven games.
  • Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
  • Detroit is 0-5 SU in its last five games at home.

Flyers vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

  • Nikita Grebenkin, RW - Out
  • Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

  • Michael Rasmussen, C - Out
  • Mason Appleton, C - Out

Flyers vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 23rd in scoring, seventh in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Zegras leads the team in assists. The Flyers are 21-17-3 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games. During their winning streak, Philly has been playing well on both sides of the puck. The offense has been consistent and the defense has allowed one goal or fewer in three straight games.

Detroit is 21st in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 20-15-4 at home and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. They have lost five of their last six games and the last two defeats were by one goal. This will be the third time in the last seven games that the Red Wings have played the Flyers. The season series is tied at one apiece, with both games being high-scoring ones.

Best Bet: Over

The Flyers have been playing great on both sides of the puck and are playing like the postseason has started. The Red Wings are in red alert mode and will be looking to light the lamp early and get some puck luck.

Philadelphia Flyers
Michael GaraventaWriter
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