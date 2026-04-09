Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philly found an inopportune time to get matched against Detroit, San Antonio, and Houston. The 76ers will try to avoid their third loss in a row when they visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The sixth-place Toronto Raptors were upset by the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday, giving Philadelphia an open door to snatch the East's final automatic playoff berth. But the 76ers fell to the Pistons and the Spurs by double-digits on Saturday and this Wednesday, respectively, to drop to 43-36, tied with the Charlotte Hornets, and staring at an NBA Play-In Tournament bid if things don't change quickly.

Space City's sizzling streak makes Houston a wider point-spread favorite over Philadelphia this week. Houston has won seven consecutive games that have included wins over conference rivals like Golden State and interconference victims like the New York Knicks. Led by veteran linchpin Kevin Durant's 25.8 points-per-game, the 50-29 Rockets hope to pass up the Lakers for a No. 4 seed in the West.

Spread

76ers +4 (-109)

Rockets -4 (-102)

Money line

76ers +151

Rockets -163

Total

Over 225.5 (-100)

Under 225.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have won seven contests in a row.

The 76ers are 4-2 in their previous six road games.

Totals went over in each of the last five meetings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Johni Broome is out with a knee injury.

Point guard Cameron Payne is out with a hamstring injury.

Houston Rockets

Point guard Fred VanVleet is out with a knee injury.

Center Steven Adams is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Predictions and Picks

There are a few circumstantial excuses for the 76ers' lack of a spark in trying to seed above the Play-In Tournament's bracket. Philadelphia missed a chance to score an upset win over San Antonio, for example, when Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama left due to injury in the first half. The 76ers shot 38.2% from the field and lost 115-102 despite refreshed big man Joel Embiid performing like a cat let out of a bag.

Fans are placing the blame at coach Nick Nurse's feet. Justin Grasso of Heavy details the backlash against Nurse following Philly's loss to the Spurs on Monday, pointing out that scattered reports claimed Nurse is “on the hot seat in Philadelphia” since early this season. Grasso writes that because veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is essentially a player-coach, some think he'll get a shot to coach for the 76ers before long.