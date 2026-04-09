ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

NFL Accelerates Plans To Use Replacement Refs

The NFL keeps inching closer to using replacement refs. With the NFL and the NFL Referees Association still far apart on negotiations on a new CBA, the NFL is accelerating…

Dylan MacKinnon
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Referee Clete Blakeman #34 announces a penalty between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL keeps inching closer to using replacement refs. With the NFL and the NFL Referees Association still far apart on negotiations on a new CBA, the NFL is accelerating plans to use replacement refs in the event of a Lockout. The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams setting a deadline to submit OTA and Mini-Camp Schedules by April 22. From there, the NFL will assign replacement refs to those practices.

The current CBA will expire on May 31st. The negotiations thus far have not gone very far. The NFL is using the CBA to try to put a new structure in place to hold underperforming refs accountable. The NFLRA is reportedly not willing to engage in those talks.

That debate over accountability seems to be at the core of the rift between the NFL and NFLRA. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller spoke about that goal to reporters over a Zoom call recently.

“The officials are engaged in a part-time job. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to find time to work with the ones who need some assistance, education, and training to improve. We deserve that. The fans deserve that. The players and coaches deserve that, and they’re held to account just like everybody else is. And officials should be in that same bucket.

NFL Prepared For Replacement Refs

Recently, team owners voted to expand the use of replay in the case of a ref lockout. This season, League Headquarters are allowed to correct "clear and obvious" mistakes by on-field officials that impact the game. Think back to the Fail Mary during the last ref lockout. This rule is intended to prevent another incident like that.

The fact that they put that rule in place tells you the NFL thinks there is a real chance they need to use replacement refs again. They started training replacement refs earlier than they did back in 2012, and now, they are accelerating the timeline to roll them out.

NFL
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: A detailed view of the NFL logo at Caesars Superdome following a game between the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NFLNFL Approves 5 Rules Changes For Next SeasonDylan MacKinnon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attends the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
NFLNFL Seeks To Change Rules About Short Week GamesDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLDerrick Gunn Throws Cold Water On AJ Brown Trade RumorsDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect