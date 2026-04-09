NFL Accelerates Plans To Use Replacement Refs

The NFL keeps inching closer to using replacement refs. With the NFL and the NFL Referees Association still far apart on negotiations on a new CBA, the NFL is accelerating plans to use replacement refs in the event of a Lockout. The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams setting a deadline to submit OTA and Mini-Camp Schedules by April 22. From there, the NFL will assign replacement refs to those practices.

The current CBA will expire on May 31st. The negotiations thus far have not gone very far. The NFL is using the CBA to try to put a new structure in place to hold underperforming refs accountable. The NFLRA is reportedly not willing to engage in those talks.

That debate over accountability seems to be at the core of the rift between the NFL and NFLRA. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller spoke about that goal to reporters over a Zoom call recently.

“The officials are engaged in a part-time job. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to find time to work with the ones who need some assistance, education, and training to improve. We deserve that. The fans deserve that. The players and coaches deserve that, and they’re held to account just like everybody else is. And officials should be in that same bucket.

NFL Prepared For Replacement Refs

Recently, team owners voted to expand the use of replay in the case of a ref lockout. This season, League Headquarters are allowed to correct "clear and obvious" mistakes by on-field officials that impact the game. Think back to the Fail Mary during the last ref lockout. This rule is intended to prevent another incident like that.