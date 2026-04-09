Player, Nicklaus and Watson: Golf Legends Serve as Honorary Starters to 2026 Masters

Before the 90th Masters tournament began at Augusta National, the festivities kicked off Thursday morning with the annual tradition of the honorary starters, featuring golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson.

The three made their way out to the course around 7:22 a.m. EST, because if you're not early, you're late. Player teed up first, decked out in all black & gray, amid a palpable respectful silence from the patrons. He gave it a good whack and even did a big leg kick in celebration, looking as spry as anyone could hope for at age 90.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Honorary Starter Gary Player of South Africa reacts after his shot on the first tee during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nicklaus was up next, in a nice-looking yellow sweater. "Oh boy, watch out!" quipped the 86-year-old before approaching the ball. He sliced it hard to the left and let out a "Fore!", showing his famously affable personality throughout his time at the tee. Frankly, patrons might have been honored to take a golf ball to the head off a Nicklaus tee shot.

Watson, 76 years young, finished off the ceremony, in a bright purple quarter-zip. "You didn't take a practice swing, that's what your problem was," he zinged to Jack. Watson then swung down and through and bombed it down the fairway, getting a nice reaction from the patrons, twirling the club down to his side.

Watch the full ceremony below:

The trio is one of the best three-man combos you can put together for Masters royalty. Combined, they've made 140 appearances at The Masters and racked up 11 green jackets.

Nicklaus stepped to the tee with what appeared to be tears in his eyes, which may invite questions of whether he's going to continue being a ceremonial starter. That would then beg the question of who replaces him, but ultimately, Jack is irreplaceable.