ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Joel Embiid Diagnosed With Appendicitis, Undergoes Surgery

News broke around 1 pm on Wednesday that Joel Embiid was out for Thursday Night’s game vs. the Rockets. It was not until a few hours later that we figured…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 25: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

News broke around 1 pm on Wednesday that Joel Embiid was out for Thursday Night's game vs. the Rockets. It was not until a few hours later that we figured out just what that meant. The Sixers announced that their star center had been diagnosed with appendicitis and would undergo surgery in Houston.

There is currently no timetable for a return. But it is not the type of thing someone bounces back from in a couple of days. Embiid will likely miss extended time. Tough news for a team that is trying to stay out of the play-in. But they may not even have Embiid for a play-in game or in the playoffs. Other players have missed over a month after the procedure.

Tony Jones from the Athletic discussed the timeline for a return when he joined Unfiltered after the news broke.

"He is definitely out for the remainder of the regular season… Usually, for a surgery like that, you are supposed to not do anything physical for 10-14 days… You are looking at a timeline; if everything goes well, maybe 3 weeks. And 3 weeks right now, it is highly questionable that the Sixers are still playing basketball."

Joel Embiid's Bad Luck

It is the latest in a long string of weird injuries and illnesses in his career. Embiid has suffered a fractured orbital bone twice in his career, leading to him wearing a mask on the court. Vs the Raptors in the playoffs, he famously played through gastroenteritis. A couple of years ago, he played through Bell's Palsy vs the Knicks in the playoffs.

The second round of the playoffs is likely the earliest you could see him, barring a miracle recovery. Will they even make it there? They have fallen to the 8 seed. They will need to win a play-in game, and then will need to beat the Pistons or the Celtics.

Beating one of those teams with Embiid would be tough. Without him? The Sixers could be in big trouble.

Joel EmbiidNBAPhiladelphia 76ers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets in overtime at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arwen Clemans/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 04: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up court against Justin Champagnie #9 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect