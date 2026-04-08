This Day in Sports History: April 8

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 8 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 8 included:

1935 : In the second Masters tournament, Gene Sarazen won the Monday playoff with Craig Wood by five strokes.

: In the second Masters tournament, Gene Sarazen won the Monday playoff with Craig Wood by five strokes. 1941 : In his fourth title defense, boxer Joe Louis beat Tony Musto by technical knockout in the ninth round and retained his NYSAC heavyweight boxing title.

: In his fourth title defense, boxer Joe Louis beat Tony Musto by technical knockout in the ninth round and retained his NYSAC heavyweight boxing title. 1943 : The Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 and got a 4-0 series sweep. It was their third Stanley Cup win.

: The Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 and got a 4-0 series sweep. It was their third Stanley Cup win. 1945 : With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Chicago Cardinals selected Charley Trippi from the University of Georgia.

: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Chicago Cardinals selected Charley Trippi from the University of Georgia. 1963 : The Detroit Tigers picked up pitcher Denny McLain on waivers from the Chicago White Sox. He goes on to win the Cy Young award in 1968 and 1969. McLain also won the American League MVP in 1968.

: The Detroit Tigers picked up pitcher Denny McLain on waivers from the Chicago White Sox. He goes on to win the Cy Young award in 1968 and 1969. McLain also won the American League MVP in 1968. 1972 : In the 126th Grand National, Graham Thorner aboard 14/1 bet Well To Do won from the 1970 winner Gay Trip.

: In the 126th Grand National, Graham Thorner aboard 14/1 bet Well To Do won from the 1970 winner Gay Trip. 1974 : Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run and broke Babe Ruth's record.

: Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run and broke Babe Ruth's record. 1975 : Frank Robinson debuted as the first African American baseball manager.

: Frank Robinson debuted as the first African American baseball manager. 1981 : The New York Islanders scored nine goals against Toronto in the playoffs.

: The New York Islanders scored nine goals against Toronto in the playoffs. 1984 : Golfer Juli Inkster won the Nabisco Dinah Shore tournament and it was the first of her seven major titles.

: Golfer Juli Inkster won the Nabisco Dinah Shore tournament and it was the first of her seven major titles. 1990 : Golfer Nick Faldo won back-to-back Masters titles.

: Golfer Nick Faldo won back-to-back Masters titles. 1994 : Atlanta Braves pitcher Kent Mercker pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

: Atlanta Braves pitcher Kent Mercker pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. 1995 : Boxer Oliver McCall beat Larry Holmes in 12 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.

: Boxer Oliver McCall beat Larry Holmes in 12 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title. 2001 : In the 65th Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods won his second Masters and sixth major title.

: In the 65th Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods won his second Masters and sixth major title. 2003 : In the 22nd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, Connecticut beat Tennessee 73-68 and UConn guard Diana Taurasi was named the Most Outstanding Player.

: In the 22nd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, Connecticut beat Tennessee 73-68 and UConn guard Diana Taurasi was named the Most Outstanding Player. 2007 : In the 71st US Masters Tournament, Zach Johnson won his first major title.

: In the 71st US Masters Tournament, Zach Johnson won his first major title. 2014 : In the 33rd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, Connecticut beat Notre Dame 79-58 and it was the second time a school has won in both men's and women's Division I national titles in the same year.

: In the 33rd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, Connecticut beat Notre Dame 79-58 and it was the second time a school has won in both men's and women's Division I national titles in the same year. 2014: Coach Mike Babcock won his 414th career game as a head coach and became the winningest coach in Red Wings history.

Three athletes who stood out on April 8 were Hank Aaron, Tiger Woods, and Mike Babcock.