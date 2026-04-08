Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Looking to rebound after being shut out in Tuesday's matchup, the Phillies hope to find their bats and claim a series victory over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. EST at Oracle Park, with the rubber match airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MLB.TV.

Philadelphia (6-5) managed just four hits in the 6-0 loss and saw starting catcher J.T. Realmuto exit in the second inning with a bruised foot. With third baseman Alec Bohm (groin) also listed as day-to-day, the lineup will lean on center fielder Brandon Marsh, who is 11-for-37 with six RBIs over his last 10 games.

To secure the series, manager Rob Thomson turns to veteran right-hander Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.18 ERA), who takes the mound to secure the series after looking sharp in his first few starts, recording 16 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP over 11 1/3 innings.

San Francisco (4-8) halted a four-game losing streak with Tuesday's shutout, powered by three hits each from rookie catcher Daniel Susac and third baseman Matt Chapman. Susac is an incredible 6-for-7 through his first two major league games.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (0-2, 7.00 ERA), who has struggled early, surrendering 13 hits and issuing three walks over nine innings for a 1.78 WHIP.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+131)

Giants +1.5 (-143)

Money line

Phillies -122

Giants +116

Total

Over 8.5 (-100)

Under 8.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies are 3-8 against the spread on the season.

The Giants are 2-7 against the spread at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Phillies' past six road matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the Giants' past six games.

The over has hit in six of the last nine meetings between these teams.

The Giants 12-3 against the Phillies when playing in San Francisco.

Phillies vs Giants Injury Reports

Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B — Day to day (groin).

J.T. Realmuto, C — Day to day (foot).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Giants

Jason Foley, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Casey Schmitt, 3B — Day to day (back).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee/shoulder).

Reiver Sanmartin, RP — 60-day IL (hip).

Hayden Birdsong, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"Maybe last night's win gives the Giants a shot in the arm and leads to a run. I still need to see more though to get on board. It also doesn't help that Mahle has been a disaster through nine innings, and this Phillies lineup isn't one where guys usually find their footing. Nola is coming off a strong showing against the Rockies and we know what he's capable of when he's right. Nola has all-star caliber stuff when he's in good form. I'm rolling with the Phillies on the road." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Over