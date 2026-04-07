This Day in Sports History: April 7

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Morris is known for winning four World Series championships with three different teams (1984 Tigers, 1991 Twins, 1992-93 Blue Jays) and his iconic 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. Nelson is a 3-time Coach of the Year and creator of the "point forward" concept. Els was a former World No. 1 with over 758 weeks in the top ten, renowned for his rivalry with Tiger Woods and his charitable work for autism.