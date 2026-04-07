Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Cristopher Sanchez takes his brilliant 0.79 ERA to the mound on Tuesday night as the Phillies look to secure a series victory over the Giants in San Francisco. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. EST at Oracle Park, with coverage on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Philadelphia (6-4) has found success away from Citizens Bank Park, boasting a 3-1 road record following Monday night's 6-4 win. The team's bats have slowly started heating up, and Phillies hitters have blasted 11 home runs on the season. Kyle Schwarber's three long balls lead the team, while Alec Bohm has driven in a team-high eight runs. Rookie outfielder Justin Crawford continues to shine, hitting .355/.394/.419.

Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 0.79 ERA) hopes to keep the momentum rolling. The left-hander has been spectacular through two starts, striking out 17 batters over 11.1 innings while allowing just seven hits.

San Francisco (3-8), mired in a brutal 1-7 record at home, ranks near the bottom of the league in several offensive categories, including a .292 slugging percentage, 26 total runs scored, and just four home runs. Luis Arraez has provided the only consistent offensive production, batting .295 with a .364 on-base percentage.

The Giants send Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound. The veteran left-hander has been solid through his first two outings, giving up two runs in 5 1/3 innings each time out, striking out 11 batters over 10 2/3 innings.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+118)

Giants +1.5 (-131)

Money line

Phillies -149

Giants +137

Total

Over 7 (-108)

Under 7 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies are 3-7 against the spread on the season.

The Giants are 1-7 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Phillies' past nine games.

The total has gone over in four of the Giants' last six matchups.

The Giants have won 11 of the last 14 matchups between these teams in San Francisco.

The over has hit in six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Phillies vs Giants Injury Reports

Phillies

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Giants

Jason Foley, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Casey Schmitt, 3B — Day to day (back).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee/shoulder).

Reiver Sanmartin, RP — 60-day IL (hip).

Hayden Birdsong, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies are playing better baseball and have an offense that can be trusted most nights. Sanchez is dealing out of the gate and looking more and more like an ace-caliber pitcher in this rotation. The Giants are probably better than what they've shown so far, and we know what Ray is capable of when he's right, as he won a Cy Young. Still, the Giants look to be stuck in the mud, and I need to see something before I can get behind them. Give me the Phillies with a red-hot Sanchez on the hill." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Phillies money line