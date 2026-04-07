New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils are fighting to avoid mathematical elimination, claiming three points from a home-and-home against Montreal after crushing the Washington Capitals 7-3. New Jersey will try to maintain its belated momentum versus the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Philly is in an intense dogfight for the Eastern Conference's final playoff spots. Eighteen saves from goaltender Dan Vlader set up the Flyers for a 2-1 overtime win over visiting Boston on Sunday that vaulted 39-26-12 Philadelphia at least temporarily above the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia's lacking power play did not ground the Flyers in the clubs' prior meeting last Thanksgiving weekend, when Philly raced around New Jersey's defensemen at even strength in a 5-3 victory. But while the Flyers have beaten the Devils in each of two meetings this season, there have been many vibe changes in each team's dressing room since then and now, a product of a schedule that really spaced out the rivalry.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+216)

Flyers +1.5 (-250)

Money line

Devils -118

Flyers +109

Total

Over 6 (-100)

Under 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-2 in its last five games at Prudential Center.

New Jersey has taken points from its last four home games.

Totals have gone over in 12 of New Jersey's last 17 games.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Right winger Arseny Gritsyuk is out for the season with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Brett Pesce is out for the season with a lower-body injury.

Right winger Stefan Noesen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

Right winger Nikita Grebenkin is questionable with an upper-body injury.

Center Rodrigo Abols is out with an ankle injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers Predictions and Picks

Are the Devils scoring on defensively flighty teams? Perhaps, but New Jersey is improving versus foes they've struggled to score against in the recent past. New Jersey tallied four goals in two games against the Capitals prior to Jack Hughes' five-point performance in last Thursday's romp at Prudential Center. Forward Jesper Bratt, who matched Hughes' five points in the win, has two more assists since then.

The Flyers look inconsistent from period to period in road games, but that's partially because a seasoned Philadelphia lineup knows how to pace itself in a grinding stretch run. If Philly tries for its own 7-3 blowout, the Flyers could be too fatigued to win another very critical contest to follow versus the Detroit Red Wings.