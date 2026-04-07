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Flyers Broadcast Schedule: Every Way to Hear the Playoff Push

Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk bring the energy for the biggest Philadelphia Flyers moments. Fans can listen to the Flyers radio broadcast team for every remaining regular-season game during an…

Colin Newby
Philadelphia Flyers, who are on 97.5 The Fanatic as their flagship radio carrier
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk bring the energy for the biggest Philadelphia Flyers moments. Fans can listen to the Flyers radio broadcast team for every remaining regular-season game during an epic late-season playoff push. They might even hear the Orange and Black drop the puck in playoff action for the first time since 2020.

While long-time listeners know to tune their radios to 97.5 The Fanatic, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Flyers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

If you're looking for pregame chatter, Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico have spearheaded the Flyers talk on Unfiltered from 2pm-6pm on weekdays. Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith anchor the pregame, intermission, and postgame coverage with appearances from former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien.

Flyers games air on 93.3 WMMR when they're played concurrently with 76ers games. The same iPhone app, Alexa command, and streaming options are available for the best rock radio station in Philadelphia.

Follow live sights and sounds from Flyers games at Xfinity Mobile Arena on InstagramTwitter/XBlueSky, and Facebook.

Flyers @ New Jersey Devils

Tuesday, April 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
Pregame coverage at 6:30pm, Puck drops at 7pm
Radio and digital coverage on 97.5 The Fanatic

Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, April 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Pregame coverage at 6:50pm, Puck drops at 7pm
Radio and digital coverage on 93.3 WMMR

Flyers @ Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, April 11 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, CAN
Pregame coverage at 6:30pm, Puck drops at 7pm
Radio and digital coverage on 97.5 The Fanatic

Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Monday, April 13 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
Pregame coverage at 6:30pm, Puck drops at 7pm
Radio and digital coverage on 97.5 The Fanatic

Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Tuesday, April 14 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
Pregame coverage at 6:30pm, Puck drops at 7pm
Radio and digital coverage on 97.5 The Fanatic

NHLPhiladelphia Flyers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
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