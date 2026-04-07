Bryce Harper’s Agent Is Pushing For A New Contract

If you follow baseball, you likely know the name Scott Boras well. He is the king of sports agents. Many of the big names are represented by him and his agency, including Phillies star Bryce Harper. And even though Bryce Harper has 6 years left on his current deal, and will be 38 when it ends, Boras is pushing for an extension already.

Scott Boras hopped on Scott Lauber's podcast, Phillies Extra. On it, one of the things he discussed was the "legacy" Bryce Harper wants to leave in Philly. Part of that legacy is apparently being here into his 40s.

"Bryce has a legacy he wants to fulfill in Philadelphia beyond the current contract, and we have already had discussions about that as we go forward."

It is nothing new. This is not the first time Scott Boras has brought up the topic of an extension for Bryce Harper. We started hearing about the subject back in 2023. It is clear that Harper wants an extension to lock him in even longer than he currently is. He may also want a pay bump. His current rate has him outside the top 40 highest-paid players.

Harper has more than lived up to the 13-year, $330 million deal they gave him back in 2019. Harper was just 26 at that point. Now, 7 years later, he is 33.

In his 7 seasons in Philly, Harper won an MVP, won a NLCS MVP, helped break the playoff drought, and got the Phillies to a World Series. But they are missing a ring. And despite his individual success, Philly fans have grown frustrated with the playoff exits over the last 3 years.

The Phillies recently set a precedent for renegotiating contracts. They had Cristopher Sanchez on a very friendly deal, and reworked it to take care of their ace. Harper, now 33, asking for the same thing is a bit more complicated. The Phillies might not want to sign him into his 40s, especially when he still has 6 years left on the current deal.