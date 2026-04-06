Rick Tocchet’s Gutsy ‘Band Aid’ Power-Play Decision

Moments before Porter Martone lit Xfinity Mobile Arena on fire, the Philadelphia Flyers debuted an unfamiliar unit. Rick Tocchet sent five forwards onto the ice for a 5-on-3 power play in overtime.

The struggling Flyers power play failed three times during the second period, widening the unit's deficit in last place in the NHL. Tocchet admitted the inability to help the unit click and made a gutsy, unconventional decision.

“I know it’s a sore spot in this city, and I get it. It’s a deep-rooted thing that we’re going to have to attack this summer… We’re going to have to band aid it. We’re trying to find chemistry, obviously. Execution is something we’re having a tough time with.” -Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

'Band Aid' Power Play

Christian Dvorak took the faceoff with Travis Konecny on the left wing and Martone on his right. Tyson Foerster and Trevor Zegras played the two point positions with no defensemen on the ice. The relatively uncommon structure paid off when the 19-year-old rookie slammed home his first NHL goal 15 seconds later.

Will the Flyers stick with the unit of five forwards for 5-on-4 power plays?

Probably not. NHL coaches don’t often use the strategy. Tocchet’s decision came in overtime with an extended two-man advantage looking to overwhelm a Boston penalty kill facing a monumental 1:53 challenge. Sending five forwards out in regulation also increases the risk for a backbreaking shorthanded goal.

Tocchet even told Kincade & Salciunas that additional personnel changes are coming.

However, the “band aid” solutions to a team weakness will be important for the remainder of Philadelphia’s unlikely push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The PECO Power Play

Yogi Svejkovsky joined the staff in 2025-26 under first-year head coach Rick Tocchet. He inherited a struggling unit that hasn't shown much progress.

2021-22 NHL Season: 32nd (12.6%)

2022-23 NHL Season: 32nd (15.6%)

2023-24 NHL Season: 32nd (12.2%)

2024-25 NHL Season: 30th (15%)

2025-26 NHL Season*: 32nd (15.2%)

Brian Boucher joined Unfiltered with a thorough breakdown of the PECO power outage.

“To me, it’s about having the right sticks, having the guys in the right situations. The best power plays have those guys... that have the ability to one-time pucks, to shoot pucks so that you keep all the other options open with being honest with what you have. I think the Flyers just lack that right now.” -Brian Boucher on 97.5 The Fanatic

While the organization will (again) address the long-term concern during the offseason, a short-term unconventional decision helped Porter Martone and the Flyers grab the extra point against the Bruins.

Rasmus Ristolainen has played the point as the primary distributor on the power play in recent weeks. The struggles have continued, but an infusion of youth has provided reinforcements that suddenly open the door for Tocchet and Svejkovsky to explore more creative options in their “band aid” approach.