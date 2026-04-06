Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Riding the momentum of winning four of their last five games, the Phillies head to the West Coast on Monday night and look for Andrew Painter to build on his dazzling major league debut. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. EST at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with the National League matchup airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Philadelphia (5-4) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Rockies in Sunday's series finale. The Phillies' offense is beginning to show signs of life, tallying 11 home runs as a team. Kyle Schwarber leads the power surge with three home runs, while Alec Bohm has driven in a team-high seven runs. Rookie outfielder Justin Crawford continues his impressive start at the plate, boasting a .321 batting average.

Painter (1-0, 1.69 ERA) takes the mound for his second career start. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out eight batters and allowed just one earned run over 5.1 innings to earn the victory.

San Francisco (3-7) looks to snap a three-game losing streak and has posted a 1-6 record while struggling mightily to generate offense. San Francisco has plated just eight runs in their past five games, with the team batting a collective .208 with only four home runs on the season. Leadoff man Luis Arraez has provided some rare, steady contact with a .275 average.

The Giants send Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.69 ERA) to the mound. The veteran right-hander pitched well in his season debut, allowing just one earned run and striking out four over 5.1 innings, but was saddled with the loss because of the lack of run support.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+133)

Giants +1.5 (-204)

Moneyline

Phillies -112

Giants +106

Total

Over 8 (+112)

Under 8 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies are 2-7 against the spread on the season.

The Giants are 1-6 against the spread at home.

The Phillies have won four of their last five games.

The total has gone over in four of the Giants' last six outings.

The over has hit in five of the past seven meetings between these teams.

The Giants have won 11 of the last 13 matchups with the Phillies in San Francisco.

Phillies vs Giants Injury Reports

Phillies

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Giants

Casey Schmitt, 3B — Day to day (back).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee/shoulder).

Reiver Sanmartin, RP — 60-day IL (hip).

Hayden Birdsong, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"Painter looked sharp in his MLB debut and now draws the second-worst offense in baseball to start the season. The Giants boast a putrid .561 OPS, and unless that production turns around quickly, San Francisco is in trouble. I like Philly's chances at running up the score, too, against a pitch-to-contact hurler like Houser." — Jason Wilson, Covers

Best Bet: Under