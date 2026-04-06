ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Spread, and Total

NBA clubs fresh from marquee contests meet for a Texas tussle the day after Easter. The San Antonio Spurs will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers in an interconference clash…

Kurt Boyer
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 04: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

NBA clubs fresh from marquee contests meet for a Texas tussle the day after Easter. The San Antonio Spurs will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers in an interconference clash at 8 p.m. EST on Monday.

Philadelphia needed the holiday to refocus following Saturday's 116-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons, in which the 76ers' starting frontcourt produced just 27 points. Monday's opposing Spurs had a monumental winning streak ended by Denver 136-134 over the weekend, though the Nuggets needed overtime.

The 76ers' humiliation on March 3 should help Paul George's team play hard against the 59-18 Spurs, whose 11-game streak served to cast San Antonio as one of the hottest brands in pro basketball prior to their Mile High letdown. Philadelphia was clobbered 131-91 by San Antonio on Philly's home hardwood, netting only 11 points in the third quarter. Point guard Tyrese Maxey was the 76ers' only starter to score in double-digits. Since that encounter, San Antonio has gone 15-2, covering the point spread 11 times.

Spread

  • 76ers +8.5 (-100)
  • Spurs -8.5 (-110)

Money line

  • 76ers +309
  • Spurs -342

Total

  • Over 237 (-103)
  • Under 237 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • San Antonio's 12-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-1 in their previous five road games.
  • Home teams are 1-8 with one push ATS in the last 10 meetings. 

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Center Joel Embiid is day-to-day with an oblique injury.
  • Forward Johni Broome remains out with a knee injury.
  • Guard Cameron Payne is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

San Antonio Spurs

  • Forward Emanuel Miller is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
  • Forward David Jones remains out with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Predictions and Picks

San Antonio poses the type of bruising opponent Philadelphia has had trouble with in early 2026. San Antonio leads the league in defensive rebounds, ruling the boards and the scoreboard alike so often that Houston's talented team has no chance in the Southwest Division. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama is blocking shots at a landmark pace, swatting a surreal six of the 76ers' shot attempts in Philadelphia on March 3. San Antonio's young guard Stephon Castle averages a stellar 7.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds. 

Could the 76ers fall to shot-blocking on the same evening that Aday Mara and the Michigan Wolverines try to swat UConn's title hopes away? It's looking that way as Wembanyama arrives healthy in the Spurs' lineup once again. The phenom scored 34 points, snagged 18 rebounds, and blocked five shots in Denver, a performance that even had the Nuggets' players and fans applauding. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's key center, Joel Embiid, is unhappy with his injury management scenario, contending that “they won't let me play basketball!” in an X post last Wednesday.

It's bad timing for the 76ers to visit Texas. Expect the Spurs to jump quickly back into the win column on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ersSan Antonio Spurs
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up court against Justin Champagnie #9 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
25 Nov 2001: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 107-88. TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2001 NBAE Mandatory Credit: Dave Sandford /Getty Images
NBARemembering Allen Iverson’s Breakthrough Season, 25 Years LaterMichael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 02: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect