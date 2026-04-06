Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Spread, and Total

NBA clubs fresh from marquee contests meet for a Texas tussle the day after Easter. The San Antonio Spurs will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers in an interconference clash at 8 p.m. EST on Monday.

Philadelphia needed the holiday to refocus following Saturday's 116-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons, in which the 76ers' starting frontcourt produced just 27 points. Monday's opposing Spurs had a monumental winning streak ended by Denver 136-134 over the weekend, though the Nuggets needed overtime.

The 76ers' humiliation on March 3 should help Paul George's team play hard against the 59-18 Spurs, whose 11-game streak served to cast San Antonio as one of the hottest brands in pro basketball prior to their Mile High letdown. Philadelphia was clobbered 131-91 by San Antonio on Philly's home hardwood, netting only 11 points in the third quarter. Point guard Tyrese Maxey was the 76ers' only starter to score in double-digits. Since that encounter, San Antonio has gone 15-2, covering the point spread 11 times.

Spread

76ers +8.5 (-100)

Spurs -8.5 (-110)

Money line

76ers +309

Spurs -342

Total

Over 237 (-103)

Under 237 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Trends

San Antonio's 12-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-1 in their previous five road games.

Home teams are 1-8 with one push ATS in the last 10 meetings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is day-to-day with an oblique injury.

Forward Johni Broome remains out with a knee injury.

Guard Cameron Payne is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

San Antonio Spurs

Forward Emanuel Miller is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Forward David Jones remains out with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Predictions and Picks

San Antonio poses the type of bruising opponent Philadelphia has had trouble with in early 2026. San Antonio leads the league in defensive rebounds, ruling the boards and the scoreboard alike so often that Houston's talented team has no chance in the Southwest Division. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama is blocking shots at a landmark pace, swatting a surreal six of the 76ers' shot attempts in Philadelphia on March 3. San Antonio's young guard Stephon Castle averages a stellar 7.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Could the 76ers fall to shot-blocking on the same evening that Aday Mara and the Michigan Wolverines try to swat UConn's title hopes away? It's looking that way as Wembanyama arrives healthy in the Spurs' lineup once again. The phenom scored 34 points, snagged 18 rebounds, and blocked five shots in Denver, a performance that even had the Nuggets' players and fans applauding. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's key center, Joel Embiid, is unhappy with his injury management scenario, contending that “they won't let me play basketball!” in an X post last Wednesday.