Flyers Riding Sudden Youth Infusion Back Into Playoff Picture

The excitement skyrocketed when Porter Martone joined the Philadelphia Flyers. Tyson Foerster ratcheted the intensity even higher with an unexpected return to the lineup for the final eight games of the regular season.

However, an emotional overtime victory on Easter Sunday against the Boston Bruins finally has a tortured, frustrated fan base starved for playoff hockey believing in a miracle late-season comeback.

Rick Tocchet has shuffled his lineup drastically since the Olympic break. The infusion of youth has created internal competition with players who weren’t even on the active roster a few short weeks ago. Surging Flyers rookies and an unexpected return from injury have become the driving force behind the ability to sneak back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Porter Martone

The 19-year-old rookie lit Xfinity Mobile Arena on fire with the overtime winner for his first career NHL goal when the Flyers defeated the Bruins on Sunday.

His shaky first period and delay of game penalty in his NHL debut already seem like a distant memory.

Martone found his rhythm with conviction against the Detroit Red Wings in his second NHL game. He assisted Travis Konecny’s third period goal for his first NHL point. The reigning sixth-overall pick fired a game-high nine shots on goal.

While the impressive performance turned some heads, his heroics against the Bruins truly caught the attention of the city of Philadelphia.

Martone pushed the puck up ice with a fancy pass between his legs to Christian Dvorak for an assist in the first period. He then capitalized on Tocchet’s gutsy decision to use five forwards on the power-play unit in overtime by beating Jeremy Swayman for a walk-off winner.

Porter Martone has a bright NHL future. The Flyers have never doubted his long-term value as a cornerstone piece of their rebuild, but can they ride a rookie one week removed from the NCAA Tournament to a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

“Corey Perry, (Matthew) Tkachuk, I was told. If he can get to that standard, you've got yourself a guy that can play. Just watch the way he plays. He's always around the net. He's got a hell of a shot... We're excited about having that type of character on our team.” -Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

Tyson Foerster

A midseason injury pushed Tyson Foerster out of the lineup for 49 games. Despite the widespread assumption he’d miss the remainder of 2025-26, he suddenly joined a red hot lineup for the matchup against the Red Wings following four months of rehab.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Foerster didn’t waste much time. He beat goaltender John Gibson early in the second period for his 11th goal of the season in his 22nd game. His next shift might’ve been even more impressive. Foerster crashed the goal line for a punishing bodycheck, soon regained possession of the puck, and created a scoring chance that Gibson was barely able to turn away.

The 24-year-old has developed a reputation as a strong 200-foot player with the ability to win puck battles and drive play to create advantageous situations for his linemates. He’s flashed incredible shooting ability since his NHL debut in 2023.

Despite the prolonged injury absence, Foerster skated for 18:27 of ice time in Sunday’s victory against the Bruins. Centers Christian Dvorak and Trevor Zegras were the only Flyers forwards with more ice time.

While Foerster isn't one of the rookies bursting onto the scene, he's contributed to the rejuvenation of the Flyers during their playoff push.

“He’s huge. He’s one of the high hockey IQ guys on our team. He hasn’t played in (four) months, and I’m leaning on him. That’s hard to do. Credit to him and the work he’s put in.” -Rick Tocchet

Alex Bump

The Flyers called up Alex Bump from the AHL after their roster changes at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6. He quickly helped them to a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in his NHL debut. Bump scored Philadelphia’s second goal in an eventual shootout victory, sending a rowdy group of family and friends at PPG Paints Arena into pandemonium.

Bump has scored four goals and added four assists in 14 NHL games. Possibly his most encouraging goal came on Friday in a crucial road victory against the playoff-contending New York Islanders.

The 22-year-old gathered the puck in the New York zone near the left faceoff circle. He picked the corner over the shoulder of Vezina Trophy contender Ilya Sorokin to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead late in the first period.

Bump confidently attacks high-danger areas with an aggressive offensive style. His willingness to shoot with conviction has pushed the coaching staff to grant him freedom on offense for a Flyers team riding the spark of its rookies.

“Unless somebody’s wide open, we want him to rip it. He’s got an elite shot.” -Rick Tocchet

The Flyers selected Bump in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He immediately exuded the supreme confidence by telling the Philadelphia media he was actually surprised he stayed on the board so long.

Bump put his money where his mouth was by leading Western Michigan to the 2025 National Championship before he turned pro late last spring. The Flyers suspect they’ve found the type of late-round diamond in the rough that can boost a rebuilding organization desperate for high-end skill.

Denver Barkey

A last-minute call-up for a December matinee at Madison Square Garden somehow kickstarted Denver Barkey to shatter all expectations in a season that began with no immediate plans for him on the NHL roster.

Barkey developed into a dynamic scorer at the OHL level with the London Knights, considered among the best junior hockey programs in the world to prepare prospects for the NHL. He’s used the seasoning to substantiate cliches about rookies playing on the right side of the puck during his stint with the Flyers. The instant success at age 20 is despite a stunning lack of size in the most physical league in the world.

Barkey has scored five goals and added nine assists in 38 NHL games this season. The wear and tear of the NHL will test him in the final weeks of the regular season, but he’s still fighting for a spot next to Noah Cates and Matvei Michkov on the third line.

“If he’s not smart and he doesn’t have good body position, he’s probably going to get probably slapped around out there. I hate to tell you. But if you watch him, he wins a wall battle with his technique. He comes off the wall (using) the technique that we always talk about, and he gets the puck out... For me, it’s his body position. It doesn’t matter how big you are.” -Rick Tocchet