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Zack Wheeler Inching Closer To A Return

Zack Wheeler might return sooner than anyone could have hoped. When he underwent the procedure to fix the Bloodclot in his arm, people thought Wheeler would be out until late…

Dylan MacKinnon
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 10: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on August 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Zack Wheeler might return sooner than anyone could have hoped. When he underwent the procedure to fix the Bloodclot in his arm, people thought Wheeler would be out until late May, early June. After he made progress in Spring Training, that timetable moved up to early May. But not after the first week of the season, he could be back even sooner than that.

Wheeler will make his next rehab start today, April 3rd. The first one last Saturday went as well as anyone could have hoped. Scott Lauber from the Philadelphia Inquirer was there and joined Kincade & Salciunas to give his thoughts.

"I was there in Lehigh on Saturday, I thought he looked really good... If you didn't know his story, if you didn't know he had this major surgery, I am not sure you would have known. It wasn't peak velocity Zack Wheeler, but it was still 93-94, it was still a crazy good breaking ball. He threw everything, and I am not sure you would have known."

Wheeler went 3 innings and threw 38 pitches. They hope to get him to 4 innings and 50-55 innings in the second rehab start. If all goes well, he might need just 1 more rehab start after that, and could return in Mid-April.

That is the path Lauber laid out for Wheeler when he joined Kincade & Salciunas.

The Return Of Zack Wheeler

Wheeler would push Taijuan Walker out of the rotation whenever he joins. Walker struggled badly in his first start. he have up 7 runs (6 earned) over 4.2 innings. Walker has been the good soldier, continuing to take the mounds despite his truggles since je joined the Phillies. he actually gave them quality innings last season. But the upgrade is clear and obvious.

The case can be made for Wheeler as one of the best pitchers in the league since he joined the Phillies in 2020. He is one of just a few pitchers with at least 800 innings and an ERA under 3 in that time. In the playoffs, he is even better, with one of the best playoff resumes of any pitcher in the modern era.

The Phillies rotation is already great. It features Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Andrew Painter, and hopefully a bounce-back season by Aaron Nola. Throw Wheeler in, and it might be the best rotation in the league.

MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesZack Wheeler
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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