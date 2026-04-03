Philadelphia Union Sign Academy Product Malik Jakupovic

The Union announced Thursday that they signed Union II forward Malik Jakupovic to a contract as a homegrown player through the 2029-2030 season. The forward is just 16 years old.

Jakupovic already played in 4 games this year as a call-up, including 3 CONCACAF games. He made his MLS debut on March 21st against Chicago Fire FC.

Jakupovic joined The Union Academy in 2023, at the age of 14. He has also played on the international stage, representing the United States at the youth level. He played for the U16 team and, more recently, featured heavily for the U17 team, scoring 12 goals in 7 appearances.

Here is the full statement released by The Philadelphia Union about singing Malik Jakupovic

"Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union II forward and U.S. Youth National Team player Malik Jakupovic to a contract as a Homegrown player through the 2029-2030 season, with an option for the 2030-2031 season. Having progressed through the Union Academy and Union II, Jakupovic becomes the latest player to complete the club’s player pathway.

“Malik has shown great growth since joining our academy, and his maturity at just 16 years old speaks to his professionalism and commitment,” said Philadelphia Union Interim Sporting Director, Jon Scheer. “He’s capitalized on his opportunities with Union II, first-team call-ups, and U.S. Youth National Team appearances, and we look forward to continuing to support his development with the first team.”

Jakupovic, 16, has earned four short-term call-ups this year, appearing in Concacaf Champions Cup matches against Defence Force FC on February 26 and Club América on March 10 and March 18. He made his Major League Soccer debut on March 21 against Chicago Fire FC, entering as a substitute and playing 28 minutes. Last season, Jakupovic made 16 appearances for Union II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, scoring eight goals. He has carried that form into 2026, recording two goals in his first four matches of the season.

Jakupovic joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2023 at the age of 14 and has featured for the club’s U15, U16, and U18 squads. He currently attends the YSC Academy, where he is a junior in the Class of 2027. In 2024, he was named to the Generation adidas Cup Rising XI following standout performances at the international youth tournament.