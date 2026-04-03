Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

Armed with a two-game winning streak and a red-hot rookie, the Phillies begin their first road trip of the season on Friday afternoon against the Rockies. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. EST at Coors Field, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV.

Philadelphia (3-3) secured a series victory over Washington on Wednesday when rookie outfielder Justin Crawford delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning for the 6-5 win. Crawford has gone 7-for-17 (.412) to inject life into a Phillies offense that has otherwise sputtered, batting just .220 as a team.

Right-hander Aaron Nola (0-0, 5.40 ERA) takes the moundafter allowing three runs over five innings in his season debut. He will look to continue Philadelphia's dominance and extend last season's 7-0 streak against Colorado.

Colorado (2-4) returns to Denver for its home opener after taking an series win on the road against the reigning American League champion Toronto Blue Jays. The newly aggressive Rockies have stolen 10 bases on the young season, including a pivotal swipe by Jake McCarthy during Wednesday's 2-1, 10-inning victory.

Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 6.23 ERA) makes his Coors Field debut for the Rockies. The right-hander gave up three runs over 4.1 innings in his first start at Miami and holds a 6.98 career ERA in 10 appearances against the Phillies.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-123)

Rockies +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Phillies -190

Rockies +174

Total

Over 10.5 (-110)

Under 10.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The total has gone over in four of the Phillies' past five games.

The total has gone under in seven of the Rockies' last eight matchups.

The Phillies have lost four of their last six road games.

The Rockies have lost 12 of their last 16 home games.

The Phillies have won eight of the last nine matchups against the Rockies.

The total has gone under in 15 of the last 20 meetings between these teams.

Phillies vs Rockies Injury Reports

Phillies

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Daniel Robert, RP — Day to day (cardiac event).

Keaton Anthony, 1B — Day to day (toe).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Rockies

Jose Quintana, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Ryan Feltner, SP — Day to day (glute).

McCade Brown, SP — 15-day IL (finger).

Kris Bryant, 3B — 60-day IL (spine).

Mickey Moniak, CF — 10-day IL (finger).

Phillies vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia holds an edge in offensive production with more home runs and a slightly stronger on-base profile, which could be important in a game where both starting pitchers have allowed runs early in the season. While Colorado has been competitive, the Phillies have shown they can produce runs in multiple ways. With the Rockies struggling to maintain consistency and Philadelphia having more overall offensive potential, the Phillies are in a good position to cover the run line." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Over