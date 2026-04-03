Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers look to keep pace in the wild-card race as they battle the New York Islanders on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 37-26-12 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. With just seven games left, they are two points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Philly just lost to the Detroit Red Wings at home 4-2. The Flyers gave up goals in every period and never led. They tied things up early in the second period, but gave up two more goals to the Red Wings and were down 3-1 in the third period. Philadelphia outshot Detroit 34-19, outhit them 31-21, and faceoffs were tied at 25. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Flyers had some good chances blocked and Porter Martone was the second star of the game with one assist.

The Islanders are 42-29-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They are three points back of second in the division, but also only have a one-point lead from being outside of the playoff picture. New York just lost to the Buffalo Sabres on the road, 4-3. The Islanders gave up goals in every period and never led. They did tie the game twice, but gave up two late third-period goals and that put the game away. New York won in faceoffs 32-27 and in hits 26-25, but were outshot 33-28. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-4 on stops.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-200)

Islanders -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Flyers +131

Islanders -141

Total

OVER 5.5 (-110)

UNDER 5.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

Philadelphia is 7-13 SU in its last 20 games against the NY Islanders.

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Islanders' last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the NY Islanders' last 15 games at home.

NY Islanders are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Islanders Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Nikita Grebenkin, RW - Out

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

Simon Holmstrom, RW - Day-to-day

Tony DeAngelo, D - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 23rd in scoring, 12th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 20-13-4 on the road and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Philly has lost two games in a row and in both of those defeats, they were trailing early and the whole 60 minutes of play. The Flyers showed fight to come back a few times, but in a playoff race, they need to control the flow and find their game early.

New York is 22nd in scoring, fourth in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 21-13-2 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. New York has also lost two games in a row and the defense needs to be better. They have shown that they can score in bunches, but the Islanders have also given up goals way too easily. The urgency in their game needs to be there because they can easily lose their playoff spot.

Best Bet: Over