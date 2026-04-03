Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and Total

The last time the 76ers could hit 150 this easily, they were on the Autobahn. Philadelphia brings the confidence of one of the NBA's most-explosive scoring squads into this Friday's fracas with the 46-30 Minnesota Timberwolves, who're visiting for the last date of a three-game road trip at 7 p.m. EST.

Philly notched a landmark second 150-point night in four games on Wednesday, wiping out Washington's pedestrian defense in a 153-131 outcome. Star forward Paul George netted 39 points in a performance that was called a “lights out … offensive outburst” by Reuters afterward. But the real storyline is that Philadelphia is making a habit of unstoppable offense after crushing Chicago 157-137 last week.

Minnesota's defense is stingy enough to slow Philadelphia down to an extent, an effort that has limited the Timberwolves' opponents to just 46.8% from the field in 2025-26. The talented Timberwolves have a big drawback as a bet to cover against a 42-34 Philly team that's bound to come back down to Earth, which is that the Timberwolves will be performing on the back-end of consecutive nights following Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons. That's a rapid journey to Philadelphia after a tiring battle.

Spread

Timberwolves +2.5 (-106)

76ers -2.5 (-103)

Money line

Timberwolves +122

76ers -130

Total

Over 233.5 (-103)

Under 233.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Trends

Philadelphia has covered ATS in 17 of the last 22 games in the series.

The 76ers have averaged 129.2 points in their last seven contests.

Minnesota is just 3-8 for its previous 11 games in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is doubtful with an illness.

Forward Johni Broome is out with a knee injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Guard Anthony Edwards is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Jaden McDaniels is out with a knee injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

Does Minnesota's travel mileage show up in Friday's betting odds? Well, the Timberwolves are expected to score more points than they might've been if the tipoff was in February or March, when the 76ers were playing more consistent defense, and Philly's games weren't threatening to hit 300 total points. But ultimately, the 76ers are wagering like Friday's fresher and more urgent team, even though the Timberwolves could still improve on their probable No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

For a potential No. 5 seed in the East's playoff bracket, this season's 76ers remain underwhelming at home. That's why it was important for the 76ers to wow Philly's audience with a season-high point total against Chicago before advancing to similar exploits on the road this week. As the 76ers return to Xfinity Mobile Arena, the club's urge to win another home game may be a double-edged sword. Minnesota's lopsided loss to Philadelphia earlier this season could make the 76ers overconfident. Center Joel Embiid has an illness and is unlikely to see the court against Minnesota.