Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle Philadelphia Union on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Charlotte is 2-2-1 and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat Red Bull New York at home 6-1. Charlotte scored 14 minutes into the match and led 1-0 at halftime. They scored their second goal a minute into the second half and then the Red Bulls got a red card at the 52nd mark. From there, Charlotte was up a man the rest of the game and scored with ease. They outshot the Red Bulls 10-7 and lost in shot attempts 22-15. Charlotte didn't have the edge in possession, but made the most of all their Grade A scoring chances.

Philadelphia Union is 0-0-5 and last in the Eastern Conference standings. They are the only MLS team left without a point and the second team that has yet to get a victory. Philly just lost to Chicago Union at home 2-1. Both teams scored right before halftime during stoppage time. Chicago scored the game-winning goal at the 58-minute mark. Shots on goal and shot attempts were almost even. Philadelphia had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks and that shows that they had an extra push on some scoring chances in the match.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

Charlotte is 2-1 at home.

Charlotte is 2-1 ATS at home.

Charlotte is 2-1 O/U at home.

Philadelphia Union is 0-0-2 on the road.

Philadelphia Union is 0-2 ATS on the road.

Philadelphia Union is 1-1 O/U on the road.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

Charlotte

Henry Kessler, CB - Muscle Injury

Philadelphia Union

Quinn Sullivan, CM - Cruciate ligament tear

Agustin Anello, LW - Muscle injury

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

Charlotte has a goal differential of plus-4 and has given up one goal or fewer in three straight home games. They are tied seventh in goal difference, tied for sixth in goals scored, tied third in assists, and tied for ninth in goals conceded. Pep Biel leads the team with four goals, and in his last match, he recorded one goal and one assist. Two of their three wins at home were against clubs that are at .500 or above.

Philadelphia Union has a goal differential of -6 and has been shut out twice. They are tied for 25th in goal difference, 30th in goals scored, 28th in assists, and tied for 20th in goals conceded. Milan Iloski leads the team with one goal, and in his last match, he scored one goal. In all five of their losses, Philly has scored one goal or fewer. The defense has been decent and four of the losses were just by a goal.



Best Bet: Under