Remembering Allen Iverson’s Breakthrough Season, 25 Years Later

In 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers weren't just a basketball team. They created a culture movement led by a 6-foot, 160-pound All-Star who wore the team's No. 3 jersey. The 2000-01 NBA season was the peak of the Allen Iverson era, and it was where "The Answer" went from a young star to the league's Most Valuable Player.

More than just a leader, Iverson transformed the squad into legitimate title contenders, a feat the organization hadn't achieved in decades. Let's reflect on Iverson's breakthrough season, more than three decades later.

Before Allen Iverson

Looking back at a few years before the arrival of Iverson, the 76ers were desperate for change in Philadelphia basketball. Philly finished last in the NBA, going 18-64 in the 1995-96 season. That awful season helped them get the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Some questioned the pick of a young guard out of Georgetown, but the Sixers saw fearless talent and felt it would change the course of their franchise.

Breakout Season

By the 2000-01 season, Iverson showed steady improvement, and despite losing some development time because of the lockout-shortened 1999 season, he was ready to make a dent in the league. With head coach Larry Brown leading the way, the 76ers team went from a decent playoff contender to a powerhouse. They finished the season with a 56-26 record and got the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The big story of the season was Iverson, who was just unstoppable.

Iverson led the league in scoring, making hitting the bucket look easy. He averaged 31.1 points per game, the highest of his career to that point. At times, Iverson was basically a one-man offense for a team that used to struggle to score on the outside. That season, he scored 40 points or more 17 times, including a season-high 45 points in a win over the Utah Jazz.

He wasn't just a scoring machine; even though he won his second-straight scoring title, Iverson knew how to play solid defense. He led the NBA in steals per game, averaging 2.5 per matchup. Iverson loved getting in the passing lanes and turning good defense into some fastbreak offense. His solid hands-on defense sometimes puts him in consideration for the NBA All-Defensive team, which puts him in the two-way guard category.

Beyond the Numbers

Iverson truly became an icon in 2001. During that iconic year, he helped lead the Eastern Conference in making an amazing comeback in the 2001 All-Star Game. The East beat the West 111-110, and Iverson got the All-Star game MVP award. In the 2001 season, he led a limited offensive roster to the NBA Finals. At the end of his playing days, Iverson finished with 24,368 points in 914 regular-season games during his 17-year NBA career, ranking ninth all-time in career points per game. In general, these numbers focused on unmatched volume and durability.



Despite all these great numbers from the two-way guard, Iverson was never able to bring a championship trophy to Philadelphia. The Sixers lost the 2001 NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although he could not help bring an NBA title to the City of Brotherly Love, Iverson did not allow it to mar his legacy on the basketball court. He carried the 76ers team for years and usually played 40-plus minutes per game. Sometimes during game competition, he had to face double-teams and a lot of extra defense on him for much of the playing time. But Iverson took the pressure in stride, applying his signature determination and focus.

Allen Iverson's Legacy

Twenty-five years later, the 2000-01 season stands out as the main example of Allen Iverson's greatness. Iverson wasn't just a scorer or an MVP; he was the ultimate competitor, bringing the fight to the NBA's elite players. Iverson left everything on the floor and made the Sixers relevant again. His legacy helped redefine the NBA both on and off the court.

Besides the awesome statistics that he racked up during his years with the 76ers, Iverson also brought a distinct look to mainstream 21st-century culture with hip-hop fashion, cornrows, and tattoos. Iverson wanted the generation he played in to be authentic. He showed that professional basketball players didn't need to meet certain criteria to be great.