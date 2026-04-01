Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

The Phillies go for the series win over the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, fueled by an electric Game 2 win and an energizing pitching debut. First pitch for the rubber match is 1:05 p.m. EST at Citizens Bank Park, with the game airing on MLB.TV and NBC 10.

Philadelphia (2-3) comes in riding high after 22-year-old Andrew Painter struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings to deliver a 3-2 win in his big-league debut. Phillies bats provided just enough offensive support, highlighted by Kyle Schwarber's opposite-field home run and Adolis Garcia's first long ball in a Philadelphia uniform. Despite the timely hitting, the Phillies' offense continues to scuffle, with the team batting average dropping to just .189 through five games.

The Phillies go back to the top of the rotation on Wednesday, turning to Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the start. The left-hander fired off six scoreless and walkless innings while striking out 10 batters.

Washington (3-2) continues to enjoy the breakout start from outfielder Joey Wiemer, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored on Tuesday. Wiemer boasts a .615 batting average and 1.231 slugging percentage through the first week of the season..

The Nationals counter with Cade Cavalli (0-0, 4.91 ERA) on the mound. The right-hander Cavalli struggled with command in his season debut, issuing three walks and allowing three hits over 3.2 innings.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (+108)

Phillies -1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Nationals +230

Phillies -255

Total

Over 8 (-103)

Under 8 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Nationals are 4-1 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 1-4 against the spread in home games.

The Nationals are 3-2 when playing as the underdogs this season.

The Phillies are 2-3 when named the favorites.

The total has hit in three of the last four meetings between these teams.

The Phillies have won 13 of the last 17 matchups against the Nationals in Philadelphia.

Nationals vs Phillies Injury Reports

Nationals

Paxton Schultz, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

DJ Herz, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Trevor Williams, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies

Aidan Miller, SS — Day to day (back).

Daniel Robert, RP — Day to day (cardiac event).

Keaton Anthony, 1B — Day to day (toe).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Nationals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"I'm loving this early Nationals run. But the wind comes out of your sails awfully fast when you face Sanchez. I expect him to erase this Nationals lineup, and his offense will back him up enough to carry things to the bullpen and secure the win." — Charlie Cummings, DraftKings Network

Best Bet: Phillies money line