Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia can't earn an automatic bid in the NBA playoffs without taking advantage of lesser lineups to compile wins along the way. Philly will try to bounce back from Monday's loss when the Washington Wizards play host to the 76ers inside of Capital One Arena this Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

In fairness, you can't say Philadelphia is putting more talent on the court than the Miami Heat, who doused the momentum from a 6-2 streak for the 76ers with a 119-109 win in Magic City. It just looked that way as Philly soared and Miami swooned, headed into the encounter. The Atlanta Hawks are standing at 43-33 with one fewer game left to play than the 76ers. But even if the 41-34 76ers win in Washington while Atlanta loses in Orlando, Atlanta will stay ahead by 0.5 games. Philly's ray of sunshine is that the 76ers could also catch the Toronto Raptors.

There's no debating the form of Washington's tanking troops. Even when the 17-58 Wizards are playing well enough to string wins together, coaches are told not to let them do it. Such are the facts of life for losing teams in a league in which tanking has become so popular. Then again, Washington pushed Philly to overtime when the clubs met in DC on Oct. 28, making the 76ers fight for a 139-134 victory.

Spread

76ers -16 (-104)

Wizards +16 (-104)

Money line

76ers -1327

Wizards +1225

Total

Over 240 (-106)

Under 240 (-130)

Note: The above data was collected on April 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers have won three of their last four road games.

Philadelphia is 10-1 in its prior 11 meetings with Washington.

Totals have gone over in 16 of the last 22 encounters.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Johni Broome is out with a knee injury.

Washington Wizards

Guard Tre Johnson is questionable with a foot injury.

Center Alex Sarr is questionable with a toe injury.

Forward Bilal Coulibaly is questionable with a heel injury.

Center Anthony Davis is out with a finger injury.

Point guard Trae Young is out with a quadriceps injury.

Forward Kyshawn George is out with an elbow injury.

Guard Cam Whitmore is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Predictions and Picks

Miami's 14-0 run at the end of Philadelphia's latest defeat amplified concerns that the 76ers won't be able to finish higher than seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is likely bound for a playoff series versus “(Jayson) Tatum, (Jaylen) Brown and the (Boston) Celtics” in the conference quarterfinals given a “win in the 7-8 play-in (tournament final)” according to Bryan Toporek of Sports Illustrated.

Philly's best players are tasked with adapting to the 76ers' critical home stretch. The 76ers can absorb a loss to Detroit in three days and still catch Atlanta, making it more important that the club's superstars play their hardest against marginal teams instead of saving energy to try to upset the Pistons or the San Antonio Spurs. Frontcourt stars Paul George and Joel Embiid must choose better looks against the Wizards than versus the Heat, against whom they shot a combined 17 of 43 from the field.