NFL Approves 5 Rules Changes For Next Season

The League Meetings have come and gone. And in the aftermath, we have a few minor rule changes for the NFL. They include some changes to how and when teams can attempt an onside kick, and a change to help potential replacement refs in the event of a lockout.

New Onside Kick Rule

"By Competition Committee; to permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game."

Teams used to be limited to only attempting onside kicks if they were trailing in the 4th quarter. Now they can attempt one whenever they please. Though they will still have to declare it.

A Change To Kickoffs After Penalties

"By Competition Committee; to eliminate the kicking team's incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line."

Touchbacks on kicks from the 50-yard line, in the event of a penalty moving up the kicking spot, will now go to the 20-yard line.

Kickoff Alignments

"By Competition Committee, to modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team players in the setup zone."

The receiving team previously had to place 6 plays with their front foot on the restraining line. Now they can have just 5. Additionally, receiving teams can now have 4 players lined up in the setup zone, as opposed to just 3 under the previous rules.

Help For Potential Replacement Refs

"By Competition Committee- To allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses made by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event there is a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association."

Basically, the NFL does not want another Fail Mary. In the event they need to use replacement refs again, they will be able to overturn a catastrophic mistake this time. It is only for 1 year, and only if they need to use the replacement refs. But if replacement refs make a mistake like that again, the league office would be able to correct the mistake.

This is more so a sign that the NFL has serious concerns that they will not be able to reach a deal with the NFLRA.

On Ejections And Flags

"By Competition Committee, to allow league personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field. This will include instructing officials at the venues to add a flag after the consultation."