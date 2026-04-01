J.T. Realmuto Exposing Obvious Truth of ABS Challenges

The ABS Challenge System has finally found its way to the majors after four seasons of test runs in the minor leagues. The Philadelphia Phillies converted on six of 11 ABS challenges on their first homestand in 2026.

J.T. Realmuto successfully overturned all three pitches he challenged. Meanwhile, Phillies pitchers missed their only two challenges to demonstrate the perfect case study to a point Ricky Bottalico made during spring training about ABS strategy.

Should Pitchers Have Authority To Challenge?

A pitcher steps on the mound with determination to control the game. It’s the nature of a position with arguably more impact on a team than any other position in major professional sports. The competitive juices also create unreliable judgement.

“I would not give the pitchers any credit in that situation… The pitcher thinks everything’s a strike.” -Ricky Bottalico of 97.5 The Fanatic

The veteran savvy of a catcher is typically more reliable than the raw emotion of a pitcher. Bottalico made an additional point, however, about why pitchers shouldn’t have the authority for ABS challenges.

“If you’re a hard thrower – which a lot of these guys are – you don’t actually see the ball. You’re letting it go, and it’s already in the mitt. So how could you make a good judgment?” -Ricky Bottalico of 97.5 The Fanatic

A New Weapon For J.T. Realmuto

The Phillies rewarded Realmuto for his veteran expertise behind the plate during the offseason with a three-year, $45 million contract through his age 37 season. Despite his declining offense, the organization invested in Realmuto’s unquantifiable strengths in pregame scouting, calling games behind the plate, and incredible durability.

Could ABS challenges become an additional strength for one of the smartest and most trusted catchers in the big leagues?

“He’s caught a lot of pitches in his career, so he knows the zone. He did a great job in spring training. I think the pitchers – for the most part – try to keep their emotions in check and let him and (Rafael) Marchan do the challenges.” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Realmuto has also emphasized the extra responsibility the rule change places on catchers for an unfamiliar aspect of the mental game.

“It’s tough. It feels like it’s more work for the catcher, just because we feel like we have to do two jobs… It creates a little more stress on my mind because I’m constantly second-guessing, having to think about every single pitch that we go through." -J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto acknowledged the benefit of correcting egregious missed ball and strike calls without the micromanagement of calling every pitch with the ABS zone. The 13-year major leaguer might require an adjustment period to find a new routine, but a catcher who insisted on the intangible value of his position so staunchly during the offseason won’t underestimate a new advantage he can bring to the Phillies.

The Phillies struggled to hit throughout the six-game homestand. The crowd at Citizens Bank Park grew tense and restless while Bryce Harper became the poster boy for the lineup’s immediate struggles.

However, J.T. Realmuto also noticed an unexpected consequence of the ABS challenge at the ballpark: crowd reaction.

MLB offseason conversations didn’t focus much on crowd reaction, which has been incredibly passionate around the majors when scoreboards show the ABS decision after a challenge.

“It seems like the most excited they (Phillies fans) get for the games… It kind of brings a little comedic relief to the game.” -J.T. Realmuto