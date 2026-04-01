J.T. Realmuto Exposing Obvious Truth of ABS Challenges
The ABS Challenge System has finally found its way to the majors after four seasons of test runs in the minor leagues. The Philadelphia Phillies converted on six of 11…
The ABS Challenge System has finally found its way to the majors after four seasons of test runs in the minor leagues. The Philadelphia Phillies converted on six of 11 ABS challenges on their first homestand in 2026.
J.T. Realmuto successfully overturned all three pitches he challenged. Meanwhile, Phillies pitchers missed their only two challenges to demonstrate the perfect case study to a point Ricky Bottalico made during spring training about ABS strategy.
Should Pitchers Have Authority To Challenge?
A pitcher steps on the mound with determination to control the game. It’s the nature of a position with arguably more impact on a team than any other position in major professional sports. The competitive juices also create unreliable judgement.
The veteran savvy of a catcher is typically more reliable than the raw emotion of a pitcher. Bottalico made an additional point, however, about why pitchers shouldn’t have the authority for ABS challenges.
A New Weapon For J.T. Realmuto
The Phillies rewarded Realmuto for his veteran expertise behind the plate during the offseason with a three-year, $45 million contract through his age 37 season. Despite his declining offense, the organization invested in Realmuto’s unquantifiable strengths in pregame scouting, calling games behind the plate, and incredible durability.
Could ABS challenges become an additional strength for one of the smartest and most trusted catchers in the big leagues?
Realmuto has also emphasized the extra responsibility the rule change places on catchers for an unfamiliar aspect of the mental game.
Realmuto acknowledged the benefit of correcting egregious missed ball and strike calls without the micromanagement of calling every pitch with the ABS zone. The 13-year major leaguer might require an adjustment period to find a new routine, but a catcher who insisted on the intangible value of his position so staunchly during the offseason won’t underestimate a new advantage he can bring to the Phillies.
The Phillies struggled to hit throughout the six-game homestand. The crowd at Citizens Bank Park grew tense and restless while Bryce Harper became the poster boy for the lineup’s immediate struggles.
However, J.T. Realmuto also noticed an unexpected consequence of the ABS challenge at the ballpark: crowd reaction.
MLB offseason conversations didn’t focus much on crowd reaction, which has been incredibly passionate around the majors when scoreboards show the ABS decision after a challenge.
All stats courtesy of Stat Cast, Baseball Reference, and FanGraphs.