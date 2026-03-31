This Day in Sports History: March 31

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 31 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Orr is famous for revolutionizing the defenseman position in hockey and becoming one of the greatest players in NHL history. Wooden is famous for being one of the greatest coaches in sports history and known for leading UCLA to a dynasty in college basketball. Holmes is known for his dominant jab, durability, and long championship reign.