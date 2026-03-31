This Day in Sports History: March 31
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 31 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 31 included:
- 1877: Test cricket saw the debut of the feared Australian fast bowler Fred "The Demon" Spofforth. Australia lost the second test against England by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
- 1923: In the first dance marathon in New York City, Alma Cummings set a record of 27 hours with six different partners.
- 1973: Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored his third career hat trick in a 7-3 loss in Toronto, becoming the first player in NHL history to score 100 points in four consecutive seasons.
- 1975: In the 37th NCAA men's basketball tournament, UCLA beat Kentucky 92-85 to win its 10th championship under coach John Wooden, who had announced his retirement two days earlier.
- 1980: Larry Holmes knocked out Leroy Jones in the eighth round to win the World Boxing Council heavyweight title in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the same day, Mike Weaver knocked out John Tate in 15 rounds to win the World Boxing Association heavyweight belt in Knoxville, Tennessee.
- 1984: Mike Bossy became the first player in NHL history to record seven straight 50-goal seasons.
- 1985: The inaugural WrestleMania took place at Madison Square Garden and it featured Mr. T and Hulk Hogan in the main event.
- 1986: Louisville defeated Duke 72-69 to win the 48th NCAA men's basketball championship. This was the first tournament to use a shot clock, which was set at 45 seconds.
- 1987: The 49th NCAA men's basketball tournament saw Indiana claim the championship with a 74-73 win over Syracuse. The Hoosiers' guard, Keith Smart, hit the game-winner in the final seconds after he intercepted a full-court pass.
- 1988: The New York Islanders celebrated defenseman Denis Potvin's 1,000th point and 1,000th NHL game at a tribute night at Nassau Coliseum.
- 1990: 20-year-old Quebec Nordiques' center Joe Sakic scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Hartford. He became the youngest player in NHL history to score 100 points in a season.
- 1991: The St. Louis Blues' future Hockey Hall of Fame right wing, Brett Hull, scored his 86th goal of the season in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota North Stars.
- 1995: For the first time in tennis history, the top two players in the world competed in the same Davis Cup team. Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi from the United States were victorious in their quarterfinal match against Italy in Palermo.
- 1995: The longest strike in Major League Baseball history ended and it allowed the 1995 season to move forward with a shortened schedule.
- 1997: The 59th NCAA men's basketball title went to Arizona, who beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime. It was the Wildcats' first title in their first title game appearance.
Three athletes who stood out on March 31 were Bobby Orr, John Wooden, and Larry Holmes.
Orr is famous for revolutionizing the defenseman position in hockey and becoming one of the greatest players in NHL history. Wooden is famous for being one of the greatest coaches in sports history and known for leading UCLA to a dynasty in college basketball. Holmes is known for his dominant jab, durability, and long championship reign.