Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to keep pace in the wild-card race as they battle the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 37-24-12 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They have won three games in a row and are just two points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Philly just beat the Dallas Stars at home 2-1 in overtime. The Flyers scored the first goal of the game at the midway mark of the second period and gave up the tying goal late in the period. Philadelphia outshot Dallas 30-18, outhit them 31-14, and won 27-21 in faceoffs. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Trevor Zegras was the first star of the game with the overtime goal.

The Capitals are 37-28-9 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They have won two games in a row and are five points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington just beat the Vegas Golden Knights on the road 5-4 in a shootout. The Caps scored the first three goals of the game, gave up the next four, and tied things back up midway through the third period. Washington outhit Vegas 18-15, but were outshot 29-21 and lost in faceoffs 32-30. The power play was 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a lot and Dylan Strome was the third star with one goal scored.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-205)

Capitals -1.5 (+170)

Money line

Flyers +124

Capitals -148

Total

Over 5.5 -126

Under 5.5 -106

Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Capitals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Philadelphia's last 20 games.

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against Washington.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Washington's last 18 games.

Washington is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Washington's last five games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Capitals Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Nikita Grebenkin, RW - Out

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Washington Capitals

Alexei Protas, C - Out

Ethen Frank, C - Day-to-day

Flyers vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 24th in scoring, tied for 10th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 20-12-4 on the road and 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Lately, this team has had a tight defensive structure, allowing just 1.8 goals per game over their last 10 games. One of their most recent wins was against the Detroit Red Wings, a team that is in the playoff race with them. The Flyers will look to keep that momentum going and push the Capitals down the rankings.

Washington is 16th in scoring, seventh in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Alex Ovechkin leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 22-11-5 at home and 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. At home, Washington has secured points in five straight games, going 3-0-2. Their last two games have been high-scoring ones and a game of scoring runs. The offense is trending way up, but they need to avoid giving up goals in bunches.

Best Bet: Over