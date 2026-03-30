Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Looking to rebound after a bumpy start to the 2026 season, the Phillies open an early NL East showdown on Monday against the Nationals. First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST, with the divisional matchup airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Philadelphia (1-2) dropped the final two games of their opening series against Texas, including an 8-3 loss on Sunday. The Phillies' offense has sputtered out of the gate, hitting just .214 as a team with just five extra-base hits through three games.

With core batters like Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto all hitting .200 or lower to start the year, Brandon Marsh has been a bright spot with a .333 average and .556 slugging percentage.

Veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker, boasting a newly developed slider, takes the mound for his season debut after posting a 5-8 record and a 4.08 ERA in 2025. He'll face Washington left-hander Foster Griffin, who is making his first major league outing since 2022 and his first career start. Griffin spent the last three seasons in Japan, going 6-1 with a 1.62 ERA for the Yomiuri Giants last year.

Washington (2-1) arrives in Philadelphia after taking two of three on the road against the Chicago Cubs, capped by a 6-3 victory on Sunday. The Nationals have shown early power, tallying four home runs so far in the young season. Outfielder Joey Wiemer is batting a perfect 1.000 with two home runs and four RBIs, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach base in his first eight plate appearances.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-131)

Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Nationals +151

Phillies -162

Total

Over 9 (-113)

Under 9 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Nationals are 2-1 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 1-2 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Nationals' previous 13 games in March.

The Phillies are 1-2 when playing as the favorites.

The under has hit in four of the last seven meetings between these teams.

The Phillies have won 12 of the last 15 matchups against the Nationals in Philadelphia.

Nationals vs Phillies Injury Reports

Nationals

Paxton Schultz, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

DJ Herz, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Trevor Williams, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies

Daniel Robert, RP — Day to day (cardiac event).

Keaton Anthony, 1B — Day to day (toe).

Orion Kerkering, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Max Lazar, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Nationals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Griffin has spent his last three seasons in Japan and looked great, but now he's back in the big leagues, where the competition is better .... I need to see more of a sample size before I can get behind him. The Nationals are also due for a letdown after a positive series against the Cubs. Walker is a fine pitcher who keeps his team in games, and the Phillies are better than what they showed against the Rangers." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Over