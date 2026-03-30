Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The 10 teams that will make the Eastern Conference Playoffs have been decided, but important seeding will be on the line when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. The Sixers have a tenuous hold on the seventh seed, but could avoid the play-in with a good stretch of play to close the season. Miami also has a lot to gain, as head coach Erik Spoelstra's team is currently sitting in the ninth seed, only three games behind the sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. Any run-up the board has to start in Monday night's contest.

A recent return to health has Philadelphia looking like a scary first-round matchup for whatever top-tier Eastern Conference team they face in the first round. Center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey are both back on the floor to help the playoff push, leading the Sixers to a narrow victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Add in recently-unsuspended forward Paul George to the mix, and Philly suddenly becomes a loaded team, one that would likely have finished as a top-4 seed in the conference if not for the various injuries it sustained. A finish that high is highly unlikely, but the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors are only a game ahead, making that position attainable.

Losing six of their last seven games, including a matchup with the Indiana Pacers, has things looking grim in South Beach. Of Miami's next seven games, five come against teams currently ahead of it in the standings, presenting both an ideal opportunity to race up the standings and the caveat of facing a high level of competition. The Heat desperately need to right the ship with a win on their home floor here.

Spread

76ers -2.5 (-103)

Heat +2.5 (-104)

Money line

76ers -135

Heat +123

Totals

Over 246 (-105)

Under 246 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Heat Betting Trends

The Sixers have covered in four of their last five games.

The Sixers are 22-13 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-2 in Philly's last five games.

Even with their recent skid, the Heat are only 2-3 ATS in their last five.

Miami is 7-3 ATS as a home underdog.

The over is 7-1 in Miami's last eight games.

76ers vs Heat Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

No injuries of note.

Miami Heat

Norman Powell, F - Questionable.

76ers vs Heat Prediction and Pick