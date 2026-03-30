Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals
The 10 teams that will make the Eastern Conference Playoffs have been decided, but important seeding will be on the line when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat at…
The 10 teams that will make the Eastern Conference Playoffs have been decided, but important seeding will be on the line when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. The Sixers have a tenuous hold on the seventh seed, but could avoid the play-in with a good stretch of play to close the season. Miami also has a lot to gain, as head coach Erik Spoelstra's team is currently sitting in the ninth seed, only three games behind the sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. Any run-up the board has to start in Monday night's contest.
A recent return to health has Philadelphia looking like a scary first-round matchup for whatever top-tier Eastern Conference team they face in the first round. Center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey are both back on the floor to help the playoff push, leading the Sixers to a narrow victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Add in recently-unsuspended forward Paul George to the mix, and Philly suddenly becomes a loaded team, one that would likely have finished as a top-4 seed in the conference if not for the various injuries it sustained. A finish that high is highly unlikely, but the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors are only a game ahead, making that position attainable.
Losing six of their last seven games, including a matchup with the Indiana Pacers, has things looking grim in South Beach. Of Miami's next seven games, five come against teams currently ahead of it in the standings, presenting both an ideal opportunity to race up the standings and the caveat of facing a high level of competition. The Heat desperately need to right the ship with a win on their home floor here.
Spread
- 76ers -2.5 (-103)
- Heat +2.5 (-104)
Money line
- 76ers -135
- Heat +123
Totals
- Over 246 (-105)
- Under 246 (-105)
Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
76ers vs Heat Betting Trends
- The Sixers have covered in four of their last five games.
- The Sixers are 22-13 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 3-2 in Philly's last five games.
- Even with their recent skid, the Heat are only 2-3 ATS in their last five.
- Miami is 7-3 ATS as a home underdog.
- The over is 7-1 in Miami's last eight games.
76ers vs Heat Injury Reports
Philadelphia 76ers
- No injuries of note.
Miami Heat
- Norman Powell, F - Questionable.
76ers vs Heat Prediction and Pick
There are several reasons to believe that the Sixers will cover in this matchup. They have been excellent on the road this year, and the recent return of their three best players should provide a huge boost to morale, as well as on-court play. Additionally, the Heat just dropped a game that was supposed to be an easy win against the Pacers, and will now have to face a rested, rejuvenated Philadelphia team on the second leg of a back-to-back. Take the Sixers to win and cover on the road.