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Flyers Top Prospect Porter Martone To Join Team For Final Games

With the Flyers pushing to make the playoffs, they could use all the help they can get. That help is on the way. The team announced they signed their top…

Dylan MacKinnon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Porter Martone poses with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers with the number six overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With the Flyers pushing to make the playoffs, they could use all the help they can get. That help is on the way. The team announced they signed their top prospect, Porter Martone, to a 3-year entry-level contract. It paves the way for him to join the Flyers for the rest of this season.

The Flyers selected Martone with the 6th overall pick in the past draft. He spent the year playing for Michigan State. In college, he scored 50 points (25 goals and 25 assists) in 35 games. That includes 3 points in the NCAA Tournament over 2 games, before Michigan State lost to Wisconsin. He led his team in both goals and points as a Freshman, and was 3rd among all NCAA skaters in goals.

Martone has also shone on an International stage. He represented Canada in two World Junior Championships, including as the Captain in the recent 2026 championships.

Now he is set to make his pro debut. That debut could come as soon as Tuesday night vs the Capitals. Nothing is confirmed yet, and they still need to work out some details to make him eligible, but the team is hopeful he will be ready to go by Tuesday night's game.

Flyer GM Danny Briere addressed the media on Sunday after the news broke.

Flyers Playoff Push

After Sunday night's win, the Flyers find themselves two games back of both the 2nd Wild Card Spot and from 3rd place in the Metropolitan. In the Wildcard race, they are tied at 86 points with the Red Wings and Senators.

They have 9 games left to close the gap and make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They will now have the help of Porter Martone to make that happen. If he does not make his debut on Tuesday, then it will likely come on Thursday vs the Red Wings.

The 3-year contract begins this season, starting the clock early on when Martone will become a Restricted Free Agent. As a tradeoff, they add one of the most exciting young players to their roster in time for their final playoff push. And could maybe get him some valuable playoff experience.

HockeyNHLPhiladelphia Flyers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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