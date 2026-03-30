Derrick Gunn Throws Cold Water On AJ Brown Trade Rumors

The Eagles off-season has been dominated by the AJ Brown conversation. Will he be traded? Does he want to be traded? If he is traded, what will the Eagles get back? Will they eat the massive dead cap, or wait until after June 1st to lessen the blow?

Eagles Insider Derrick Gunn just threw cold water on all of that. He joined Kincde & Salciunas to discuss the latest with the Eagles, and cast serious doubt on whether the Eagles' star WR will be moved at all.

“The Eagles are not actively trying to move AJ," Gunn told The Fanatic. "As smart of a business entity as they are, you have to listen to any and every offer. Obviously, whatever offers and rumors that have been out there have not been good enough to entice the Eagles to make the move... Unless the Eagles find something that wows them, which I don’t think they will, I still believe, as I’ve stated consistently since January, AJ will be an Eagle in 2026”.

It's a wildly different sentiment than most other reporters around the league seem to feel. But Gunn is more locked into what is going on with the Eagles than most. He also has established relationships with the players. When he says something, it is worth listening to.

Gunn also pushed back on the idea that AJ Brown is a problem in the Eagles' locker room.

"AJ is well-loved and well-respected from top to bottom [in the organization]. Everybody loves AJ. AJ loves being in Philadelphia and wants to be in Philadelphia… The Eagles don’t have a problem with AJ.'

That is a common sentiment, even among those who think Brown will still be traded.

AJ Brown Trade Talks Not Going Away

Does this all mean AJ Brown won't be traded? No. But it strongly reinforces the idea that they will not move him for a discount. That has been clear from the start. They have an asking price and seem unwilling to move on from it. If someone meets it, he will be traded. If no team meets it, it sounds like the Eagles are more than happy to have him back.

The big difference in what Gunn told us is that it sounds like Brown is also willing to be back.

"AJ loves being in Philadelphia, wants to be in Philadelphia... AJ has never come out and said he doesn't want to be here."

It is another wrinkle in an ongoing saga. But it likely won't stop the talk. The Eagles and AJ have both said very little publicly to feed or kill these rumors. Howie Roseman says AJ Brown is an Eagle, but stops short of saying he will be one next season.

AJ Brown, to his credit, has stayed off social media and not fed the drama as he did at times during the season. But he has also stopped short of shooting down the trade rumors.

So the rumors will drag on. Likely into the summer. Until AJ Brown is on the opening day roster, or the Eagles definitely kill the trade talks, the rumor mill will keep churning. But Gunn at least gives us a different perspective than most other reporters feel willing to offer right now.

You Can Watch The Full Interview With Derrick Gunn Here